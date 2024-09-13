Moxy Asheville Opens in North Carolina

Primely located on Biltmore Avenue, Moxy Asheville strays from the norm, bringing a vibrant and stylish new lodging option to the downtown landscape. Creating a truly unique guest experience, guests are greeted with a complimentary cocktail, mocktail or coffee along with their room key upon check-in at Bar Moxy– a celebrated fixture of the Moxy brand that sets the tone for a fun and playful stay.

Chic and modern, Moxy Asheville's communal spaces and bedrooms are fully customized and non-prototypical, encouraging guests to let loose and socialize. Featuring contemporary furniture, open workspace and a state-of-the-art video wall, the hotel's living room lobby inspires creativity and connection. A grab-and-go market is stationed in the lobby as well, providing healthy continental breakfast offerings and convenient items for guests on the move.

Also officially open for business, an independent rooftop bar and restaurant, Wildwood Still, adorns the seventh floor, serving 150+ whiskeys and bourbons, craft cocktails, beer and wine, Asian-inspired small plates and unbeatable Blue Ridge Mountain views. Austin Tisdale has been named Executive Chef of Wildwood Still, leading the restaurant's menu creation and ingredient sourcing. A fixture in the Asheville culinary scene since 1996, Tisdale has held positions at beloved local favorites including The Grove Park Inn, Bouchon French Bistro, Lexington Avenue Brewery, and Bargello, the latter where he most recently served as Sous Chef. A versatile and experienced hospitality leader, Christa Baer has been appointed Food & Beverage Director for Wildwood Still and Moxy Asheville, responsible for overseeing the Wildwood Still team and ensuring exceptional guest experiences.

Reflecting the creative and eclectic spirit of Asheville, the work of nearly 20 different local and regional artists is featured throughout the property and Wildwood Still. This includes North Carolina's tallest mural created by Scott Allred of Bruschcan Studios on the hotel's exterior and a 120-gallon custom moonshine still from Ace Custom Copper which marks the exterior entrance to the rooftop bar and restaurant.

Forming a new dual brand offering, Moxy Asheville is connected to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown. The hotels boast separate lobbies and elevators; however, guests of both brands share access to amenities including the Splash pool deck adorned with cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center equipped with Peloton bikes, and flexible meeting space.

Moxy Asheville is owned by McKibbon Equities. Winford Lindsey served as the architect with Seattle-based hospitality design firm, The Society, handling interior design for the project. McKibbon Places led construction and design as project manager with Kellogg & Kimsey serving as the general contractor.

"Our team is thrilled to welcome this exciting new property to the portfolio," said J.B. McKibbon, president of McKibbon Equities. "Asheville has solidified itself as a must-visit destination in the south and as we expand our footprint in North Carolina we couldn't be prouder to share the beloved Moxy brand with this community and its visitors."

The hotel is operated by McKibbon's hotel management arm, McKibbon Hospitality, which established the on-property leadership team led by Captain/Dual General Manager and Asheville native Dexter Hazel with Jamie Tudico serving as Market Director of Sales. In his role, Hazel is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the Moxy along with its sister property, Aloft Asheville Downtown. Tudico is responsible for revenue generation for Moxy Asheville, as well as McKibbon's additional downtown properties: Aloft Asheville Downtown, AC Hotel Asheville Downtown, and Kimpton Hotel Arras.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/avlox-moxy-asheville.

VIEW MOXY ASHEVILLE PHOTOS

VIEW WILDWOOD STILL PHOTOS

ABOUT MOXY HOTELS

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With over 135 properties open in over 25 countries and territories, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on TikTok and Instagram. Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

ABOUT McKIBBON

McKibbon Equities

Led by fourth-generation hospitality leader and President, J.B. McKibbon, IV, McKibbon Equities is dedicated to new development and asset management of McKibbon-owned properties, including hotels, independent restaurant concepts, vacation rentals, office buildings and parking decks, as well as the McKibbon Family Investment Fund.

McKibbon Hospitality

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, McKibbon Hospitality creates memorable hospitality experiences that inspire brand and property loyalty. It's how we've grown into one of the largest (and most awarded) third-party hotel and restaurant management companies in the country. We operate dozens of hotels for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Kimpton and other iconic hospitality brands. Our legacy is built on a foundation of integrity, anchored in how we value our guests, treat our associates and partners, and give back to our communities. Visit McKibbon.com to learn more.

McKibbon Places

As the McKibbon company dedicated to new hotel development and renovations management, we partner with owners, investors, and trusted vendors to build experiences, empower operations, and recognize the true value of every place we create. To date, we've completed dozens of new build projects across numerous premier hotel brands in over 20 cities - and we're just getting started. From the first planning meeting to the final ribbon cutting, we're ready to bring your vision to life. For more information, visit www.McKibbonPlaces.com.

SOURCE McKibbon Hospitality