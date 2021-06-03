Moxy Hotels Brings Its Play On Spirit To Mainland China, Making Its Brand Debut With The Opening Of Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD (Central Business District) has officially opened its doors today, debuting the Moxy Hotels brand in mainland China. Designed for the young and the young-at-heart, Moxy Hotels – part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands – enables guests to save on space and splurge on experiences. With thoughtful, tech-enabled bedrooms, interactive gathering spaces and approachable service, Moxy boldly reinvents the traditional hotel stay and aims to surprise travelers with a playful, spirited and fun guest experience.

Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD Bar

The new 158-room hotel is conveniently located right next to one of the most important transportation hubs in China, which brings together the high-speed rail, an international airport and local metro lines. Lidoway, a 15-minute drive from the hotel, is a bustling Gen-Z destination with an array of trendy lifestyle shops, restaurants and bars. Travelers visiting the Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD can also explore popular attractions in Shanghai including The Bund, known for its famous skyline, Xintiandi for its vibrant nightlife and food scene, and Tianzifang for its arts and crafts shopping.

"We are thrilled to continue to grow our global portfolio and introduce the energetic Moxy brand to mainland China with the opening of Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD," said Jeff Tomczek, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Distinctive Select Brands at Marriott International. "Shanghai is a world-renowned commercial hub and tourist destination, with appeal to experientially minded travelers. Moxy will bring its Play On spirit and unconventional hotel experience to this world-class city, and expects five more Moxy Hotels to open in mainland China within the next year."

Moxy Hotels plans to open five additional properties in mainland China in the next year, marking strong anticipated growth in a region where next-gen travelers play an essential role in the China tourism market. Following the opening of Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD, a vibrant new social scene is set to be introduced at Moxy Shanghai Xuhui, which is slated to open in the cosmopolitan city later this summer. Additional new Moxy Hotels are slated to open in Nanjing, Shenzhen and Xi'an within the next twelve months.

"The opening marks the entry of Marriott Bonvoy's 24th brand into mainland China – a testament to our focus on bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travelers to China," said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. "We currently operate more than 50 hotels in Shanghai and look forward to expanding our portfolio further across China in order to offer distinctive and personalized experiences for travelers."

Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD's stylish and playful design pays homage to the neighboring Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and aims to welcome guests with the brand's signature bold spirit by incorporating clever elements from airport terminals into the hotel lobby design, including an immersive display board that will feature flight information, route maps and aircraft seating updates in real-time.

Upon arrival, guests are instantly welcomed into an immersive stay with check-in at Bar Moxy, complete with a complimentary "Got Moxy"cocktail. The buzzing bar is also a communal hub in the lobby where guests can dine and socialize. Moxy's 24/7 self-service grab-and-go concept gives guests access to what they want, whenever they want, with options including snacks, fresh juice, coffee, wine and beer. Guests can also re-energize at the hotel's 24-hour fitness center decked out with a boxing bag, signature racing bike and other equipment. Additionally, the new hotel features a 24-hour ironing room, a signature Moxy amenity, for guests to iron their outfits or socialise with their crew before hitting the town.

The hotel's tech-savvy, modern bedrooms intermix edgy details with functionality and are cleverly designed to maximize space and allow guests the flexibility to adapt the room to their needs. Guests can enjoy smart features from plush platform beds to a fun-size work surface, and peg walls instead of closets. Each guestroom is equipped with Moxy's signature Stellar Works foldable workspace desks and chairs, as well as 55-inch flat screen TVs, bedside USB ports, electronic safety box, walk-in rain showers and furiously fast and free Wi-Fi, allowing guests to stay plugged-in around the clock.

Moxy's interactive and intriguing Play On communal spaces will come alive with thoughtfully crafted happenings designed by the Moxy Crew to cater to travelers and locals who like to socialize and meet new friends. At Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD, foosball and various popular boardgames are available in the communal spaces and guests can mingle at events organized by the hotel.

"We're thrilled to be the first Moxy hotel in mainland China in the electrified metropolitan of Shanghai, and to show this city just how invigorating and fun a hotel stay really can be," said Aleen Wan, Captain of the Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD. "Different from anything else in this area, our spirited Crew members are excited to connect with travelers in a playful way over games and cocktails in our design-driven social areas, allowing travelers to blend work and play – all at an approachable price point."

To learn more about Moxy Shanghai Hongqiao CBD, upcoming events and to book a stay, please visit: www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/shaox-moxy-shanghai-hongqiao-cbd and www.moxyhotels.com.

About Moxy Hotels®

Moxy offers a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With more than 70 properties open across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Moxy boldly breaks the rules of a conventional hotel stay across the globe. The nontraditional experience starts with check-in at Bar Moxy and comes to life throughout its social public spaces, like the Lounge and Library, and the small but smart bedrooms. Moxy provides stylish, industrial design and sociable service at an attractive price point, so that guests can splurge on the experiences that matter most to them during their travels. Moxy celebrates nonconformity, open-mindedness, and originality above all – forever giving its guests permission to Play On #atthemoxy. For more information, visit www.moxyhotels.com and join the fun #atthemoxy on Instagram. Moxy is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.com.

