Moy-Fincher-Chipp's Dr. Ron Moy Receives Prestigious Samuel J. Stegman, MD, Award for Distinguished Service

The Samuel J. Stegman, MD, Award, established in 1996, honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of dermatologic surgery through education, organizational service, and research. This recognition pays tribute to the legacy of Dr. Samuel J. Stegman, whose innovative leadership and tireless advocacy played a critical role in the evolution of dermatologic surgery and fostered the growth of ASDS.

Dr. Moy, a leading cosmetic and facial plastic surgeon in Los Angeles, brings over 25 years of clinical experience to Moy Fincher Chipps Facial Plastics & Dermatology, a Golden State Dermatology Affiliate. His expertise spans a wide range of procedures, including facelifts, liposuction, laser skin resurfacing, eye lifts, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, with over 30,000 cases performed throughout his distinguished career.

As a past president of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatologic Surgeons, and American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, Dr. Moy has demonstrated exceptional leadership in the dermatology community. His contributions to the field include more than 200 published scholarly articles and service on the Editorial Board of Archives of Facial Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Surgery.

Dr. Moy's commitment to advancing dermatologic care extends beyond his clinical practice. He is a diplomate of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgeons, as well as a member of the American College of Mohs Surgery and the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. For the past 20 years, he has volunteered his services at the Venice Family Clinic, demonstrating his dedication to community service and accessible healthcare.

The award ceremony will take place at the ASDS Annual Gala on Saturday, October 19, at 7:00 PM during the ASDS Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL. This event will provide an opportunity to celebrate Dr. Moy's substantial contributions to the field of dermatologic surgery and his commitment to the ASDS's goals.

Moy Fincher Chipps Facial Plastics & Dermatology is part of the Golden State Dermatology Network with over 35 locations and 100+ providers across California. They continue to lead in comprehensive dermatological care, offering a full spectrum of services including medical dermatology, cosmetic treatments, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery. Led by a team of board-certified dermatologists, Golden State Dermatology is committed to providing the highest quality care and the ultimate patient experience.

Dr. Moy's achievement further solidifies Moy Fincher Chipps Facial Plastics & Dermatology's reputation as a leader in the field, combining cutting-edge treatments with compassionate care. His expertise in both clinical practice and research contributes significantly to the group's mission of advancing dermatological care and improving patient outcomes.

For more information about Dr. Ronald Moy or Moy Fincher Chipps Facial Plastics & Dermatology, please visit the website or request an appointment.

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology