Mozambique Petroleum Market Report 2019 with Profiles of 14 Companies Including Sasol

This report focuses on Mozambique's petroleum industry including comprehensive information on the state, size and other influencing factors on the petroleum, lubricants, paraffin and biofuels markets, as well extensive information on the on- and offshore gas projects underway.



There are profiles of 14 companies operating in the sector including Sasol, which was awarded two new licences for gas exploration onshore in southern Mozambique, and in the offshore Angoche basin, and Petromoc, which has the largest share of the fuel retail market with 100 petrol stations.

The Mozambican Petroleum Industry:



This report focuses on the manufacture of petroleum products from crude oil and natural gas and the wholesale and retail trade of these products. The liquid fuels sector is dominated by multinational petroleum companies that distribute products through partnerships with local companies.



Mozambique is a net importer of petroleum products, and bitumen is the only product that is produced locally. The decision by Texas-based Anadarko to invest about US$25bn in the Rovuma liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, and other major projects in the Rovuma basin, will bring opportunities for local businesses and skills development.



New Projects:



Growth in the sector has been constrained by the high levels of sovereign debt that prevented the government from investing in infrastructure and damage caused by the two cyclones that hit Mozambique in the first half of 2019. But foreign direct investment is expected to increase as investment decisions start to reach the final stage in gas-related mega projects in the Rovuma basin.



Growth in the midstream and downstream sectors is dependent on infrastructure development in the upstream sector. Petroleum products will continue to be imported until the construction of infrastructure for transporting gas onto the mainland where it can be processed.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Country Information

2.1. Geographic Position



3. Description Of The Industry

3.1. Industry Value Chain



4. Size Of The Industry



5. State Of The Industry

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Trade

5.1.2. Corporate Actions

5.1.3. Regulations

5.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Information Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Concerns



7. Competition

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations



11. References

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned



AFGRI Operations (Pty) Ltd

Afrox Mozambique Lda

BP Mozambique Lda

Companhia Mozambicana de Hidrocarbonetos S.A.

ENI SpA

Oleos Mocambique Lda

PetroBeira Lda

Petrogal Mozambique Lda

Petroleos de Mozambique S.A.

Petromoc e Sasol SARL

Puma Energy Mozambique Lda

Sasol Ltd

Total Mozambique S.A.

Vivo Energy Mozambique Lda

