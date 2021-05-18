mParticle Names Chee Chew as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle , the largest independent customer data platform, today announced that Chee Chew will be joining the company as its Chief Product Officer. Twilio's former Chief Product Officer will join mParticle's executive team and report to mParticle's co-founder and CEO, Michael Katz. The appointment of Chee to CPO comes on the heels of rapid growth for the company. mParticle grew new sales by 50% over the last year with that number on track to exceed 100% growth in 2021.

"Customer data is the key for any organization to provide personalized experiences to their customers. mParticle is well positioned to help businesses get the most out of their data," said Chee Chew. "I'm excited to join the team at a time when both industry tailwinds and company growth are accelerating."

Chee brings over 25 years of experience leading teams at Twilio, Amazon, Google and Microsoft. Previously, he was the Chief Product Officer at Twilio where he oversaw the execution of the company's roadmap, and a number of acquisitions and investments. Prior to Twilio, he was the VP of Consumer Engagement at Amazon and was responsible for its machine learning personalization, performance marketing, and core online shopping experience. Chee also served as VP of Engineering at Google where he was responsible for Google's real time communication products, including the invention of Google Hangouts.

"It's an honor to work with Chee, we have an incredible opportunity to capitalize on some important secular trends," said Michael Katz, CEO of mParticle. "His experience and leadership will be instrumental as market demand for customer data infrastructure continues to accelerate."

Chee holds bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He is currently one of the owners of the Seattle Sounders FC of the MLS, and currently sits on the Board of Trustees for the Olin College of Engineering.

mParticle believes that better customer interactions begin with better data. Its Customer Data Platform helps engineers, product managers, and marketers at companies like Airbnb, Klarna, Lyft, NBCUniversal, PayPal, Spotify, Starbucks and more improve customer data quality, governance, and connectivity across the entire stack. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with remote employees globally, and manages more than 1 trillion API calls monthly.

