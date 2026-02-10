MPE PARTNERS COMPLETES SALE OF MSHS & PPG TO ISS

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity"), a Cleveland- and Boston-based private equity firm, today announced that it completed the sale of MSHS and Pacific Power Group ("MSHS & PPG" or the "Company") to Industrial Service Solutions ("ISS"), a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital ("Wynnchurch"). Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, MSHS & PPG is a leading independent provider of comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions for power and propulsion applications in the power generation, marine, and national security industries. Formed through the merger of MSHS and Pacific Power Group, the Company delivers a full lifecycle offering spanning field and workshop services, parts distribution, system sales, and advanced control solutions across a broad range of OEM platforms.

"We are proud of our partnership with the MSHS & PPG team in creating a leading independent MRO solutions provider in this industry," said Joe Machado, Partner at MPE Partners. "Our strategy centered on the transformative merger of two highly respected brands with complementary capabilities, followed by disciplined investments in technical talent and infrastructure. The Company is now positioned for its next chapter of growth with ISS and Wynnchurch."

"MPE proved to be the ideal partner to support our ambitious growth plan," said David Santamaria, President & CEO of MSHS & PPG. "Together, we strengthened our OEM relationships across multiple platforms, enhanced our service delivery capabilities, and built a talented team dedicated to responsiveness and quality. This foundation positions us well as we join forces with ISS to better serve our customers and pursue exciting opportunities ahead."

"The dedication of the management team and employees was instrumental in the transformation achieved during our investment," commented Matt Yohe, Partner at MPE. "MSHS & PPG has earned a reputation as the go-to partner for complex power and propulsion applications, driven by deep technical expertise and an unwavering commitment to customer success. We're confident this strong foundation will serve the Company well in the future."

Citizens Capital Markets & Advisory served as exclusive financial advisor to the Company. BakerHostetler served as legal counsel, and Alvarez & Marsal provided financial due diligence support. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About MSHS & PPG

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, MSHS & PPG is a leading independent provider of comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions for power and propulsion applications in the power generation, marine, and national security industries. Formed through the merger of MSHS and Pacific Power Group, the Company delivers a full lifecycle offering spanning field and workshop services, parts distribution, system sales, and advanced control solutions across a broad range of OEM platforms. Backed by an industry-leading technical talent base, deep OEM authorizations, and a one-stop-shop service model, the Company enables customers to maximize up time, extend asset life, and meet stringent regulatory and reliability requirements across highly mission-critical environments. For more information, please visit mshs.pacificpowergroup.com.

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $8 million and $40 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

