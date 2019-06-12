Mphasis and Pivotal Continue to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Drive Impactful Business Outcomes for Enterprise Clients

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, continues to accelerate digital transformation goals for clients in partnership with Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL), a leading cloud-native platform and services provider. In addition to providing open source-based, open core-based solutions & services that mitigate long-term enterprise risk, the strategic partnership enables enterprises to dramatically increase product development velocity while significantly optimizing costs and simplifying critical multi-cloud and hybrid cloud operations through zero-dollar cloud modernization programs.

Clients across industry verticals - including the largest top-tier retail, logistics, wealth management, Insurance and major banking & financial institutions across the world - have chosen Mphasis as a specialist digital transformation partner on Pivotal Cloud Foundry.

Some of the most significant milestones the partnership has achieved for joint clients include:

Improved time to market for product releases by 50-80%

Significantly reduced operating costs and improved delivery efficiency by over 50%

Improved resiliency and business transaction reliability by 60-80% through joint strategic ecosystem solutions and modern engineering with Mphasis XRAE

Designed, built and deployed unified enterprise Digital Operations Platforms for clients, supporting complex event driven architecture patterns to deliver business capabilities.

"The collaborative work that we have achieved with Pivotal as one of its top partners over the past couple of years has yielded phenomenal results for our clients. Mphasis' Front2Back™ approach, jointly supported by the automation power of Pivotal Cloud Foundry, helps our customers drive business value rapidly & iteratively through lean operations and right sized optimizations. Energized by our client success in the US Market, we are further expanding our Go-To-Market success to our Europe & Middle Eastern clients to accelerate their digital transformation goals," said Dinesh Venugopal, President – Mphasis Direct and Digital. "Mphasis not only builds highly verticalized products at remarkable speeds, but also helps streamline the entire application dev-sec-ops, through Mphasis X-RAE™ and accelerates re-platforming mainframe apps onto Pivotal Cloud Foundry. We are further deepening our joint value proposition to enable our advanced clientele optimize digital operations through efficient container orchestrations and serverless platforms," he added.

"Pivotal's successful partnership with Mphasis is dedicated to accelerating successful business outcomes for our joint customers through holistic digital transformation and embrace of cloud-native technology and practices. As clients improve developer productivity and operational efficiency, they are able to spend more time building great software that delights customers and takes advantage of fast-moving market opportunities," said Danny Zaidifard, General Manager of Alliances at Pivotal. "We look forward to continuing to grow our wonderful partnership with Mphasis, whose cloud-native application development services are instrumental in enabling customers to scale their digital transformations."

Mphasis is a top partner of Pivotal and has been in partnership since December 2016.

About Mphasis Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

About Pivotal Software, Inc.

Pivotal combines our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and unique methodology to help the world's largest companies transform the way they build and run their most important software applications. Our technology is used by Global 2000 companies to achieve strategic advantages in software development and IT operations. Learn more at pivotal.io.

