Mphasis Silverline Partners with AgentSync for Insurance Compliance Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Successfully managing insurance compliance requires diligence, accuracy, and a strict adherence to timelines. Onboarding, licensing, appointments, and terminations can be extremely labor-intensive, error prone, and expensive without the right technology in place, which is why AgentSync developed a SaaS platform to help insurance companies streamline their end-to-end producer management processes.

Mphasis Silverline is excited to announce that it has partnered with AgentSync to bring their producer and compliance management solution to our insurance clients. Built directly on the Salesforce Platform, AgentSync Manage gives organizations the power to use intelligent automation to simplify producer management and compliance, gaining valuable customer insights in the process.

"We've had to custom-build these solutions or integrate into another system for a lot of insurance clients over the years," said Danielle Laffey, Senior Director of Insurance of Mphasis Silverline. "AgentSync's solution is native to the Salesforce Platform and can be easily configured to the particular needs of the insurance community."

Prior to AgentSync, insurance compliance vendors operated on infrastructure that looked similar to the legacy insurers they served: dated, complex, custom-coded, and difficult to use. Today, however, many of the largest insurance carriers and agencies are adopting modern technology and digitally transforming the way they manage compliance, improving operations and reducing financial, legal, and reputational risks.

AgentSync is the only insurance compliance management solution that takes an agency or carrier's processes from hours of manual data entry, including cross-referencing websites and spreadsheets, to a few minutes of activity in a single platform.

"When we were evaluating compliance technology solutions, other products looked dated, bland, and didn't seem to be customizable. They were hard to navigate around, and hard to read. AgentSync was the opposite. It felt modern, purpose-built, and innovative and the interface was appealing to look at," said Matt Brockmeier, Business Development Specialist at Veterans United Insurance and an AgentSync customer. "AgentSync showed a level of insurance industry expertise that we didn't see in other vendors we were looking at."

Using APIs and a cloud-native, low-code architecture, AgentSync's robust integrations and unparalleled data accuracy break through the milieu of outdated legacy tech to modernize and simplify operations and compliance in the insurance branch of the financial services industry.

"AgentSync knows compliance," said Laffey. "They are experts, and their platform demonstrates that expertise. They understand the nuances and state-level requirements across the producer lifecycle – from licensing and appointing to continuing education and renewals – and make it really easy and efficient for organizations to achieve and maintain compliance and leverage producer data to drive reporting, analytics, and distribution strategies."

AgentSync is committed to building insurance infrastructure that is current, automatic, and integrated into an organization's technology ecosystem. With a daily sync, the first-of-its-kind API to connect customers to the industry's source of truth on producer licensing and state appointments, customers get a real-time view into their workforce's compliance and can understand ready-to-sell status across all jurisdictions, without anyone having to perform manual checks or validation.

The combination of AgentSync's insurance compliance expertise with Mphasis Silverline's deep Salesforce knowledge provides a significant opportunity for our clients to transform their compliance processes on the Salesforce Platform.

