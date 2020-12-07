Mphasis helps to support the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced today that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from Mphasis in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. Mphasis is one of the first AWS Consulting Partners to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more.

Mphasis is a provider of machine learning products in AWS Marketplace, with over 50+ global customers consuming 110+ machine learning, deep learning and quantum computing algorithms and pre-trained ML models, applicable across a diverse set of industry use cases. This includes Quantum Computing based solution, which helps select the optimum locations for COVID-19 Vaccination centers. Mphasis now offers Quantum Computing-related professional services, which are platform agnostic and support Quantum Annealing-based systems, Quantum Circuit-based systems, as well as simulators and emulators.

Mphasis' Quantum computing professional services available in AWS Marketplace includes Quantum Computing Assessment, Workshops, Consulting and Algorithm Development. These are powered by Mphasis' patent pending Quantum Computing framework, Energy Optimized Network (EON). Mphasis' expertise in building Quantum Computing algorithms is spread across Quantum machine learning, Optimization and Simulation. With professional services from Mphasis available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

"Our growing presence in AWS Marketplace underscores our commitment to leveraging the power of Cloud Computing along with Quantum Computing to solve complex business problems. Now, our customers can access our Quantum Computing Professional services along with our patent pending Quantum software solutions and frameworks to help achieve better accuracy, reduced execution time for algorithms and solve complex business problems," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Mphasis.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back ™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

