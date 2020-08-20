Mphasis Javelina and Comm100 Partner to Disrupt the Healthcare Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announces a strategic partnership with Comm100, enabling customers to accelerate their digital omnichannel communications strategy via the integrated Mphasis Javelina® and Comm100 offering.

The offering was facilitated through Mphasis Sparkle Innovative Program, which curates new and disruptive technologies to build futuristic solutions for enterprises faster and at lower cost and risk. Comm100 was identified for its award-winning platform and support model.

Javelina®, Mphasis' technology-forward benefits management platform, is known in the healthcare industry for its business configuration capabilities and real-time integrations with key industry ecosystem partners. Now Javelina®, powered by Comm100, possesses a unified digital omnichannel communications platform, transforming customer engagement efforts, improving customer satisfaction through live chat, chatbots, email, SMS, and social media.

"It is our passionate goal to enable our customers in creating the most genuine, personalized and impactful member experience possible in the healthcare industry today," said Sally Else, President, Mphasis Javelina®. "To do this, we have selected Comm100 to power intelligent digital exchanges which will put members in control of their data and time as they interact with healthcare organizations. Moving into the new normal requires sensitivities to security and personalization which will create the confidence members deserve in today's world. Comm100 and Mphasis Javelina® create this foundation."

Mphasis provides seamless capabilities to immediately utilize Comm100 with Javelina® via a plug-and-play integration. Comm100 can also connect with any core admin system. The Comm100 platform helps healthcare organizations take advantage of both synchronous and asynchronous digital communication, with human agents and NLP-powered chatbots working together seamlessly. Mphasis Javelina® and Comm100 combined will help increase member satisfaction and reduce call center volumes through AI-powered chatbots. On a 24/7 basis, clients can use chatbots to gather patient information, perform virtual triage, or provide automated FAQ responses in rapid time.

"Mphasis Javelina understands that healthcare organizations today are held to the same customer service standards as every other industry, which means they have to be available wherever and whenever the client wishes," said Ty Rottare, Comm100 Vice President of Global Channels. "Comm100's omnichannel customer engagement platform will help their customers exceed these expectations with minimum effort and maximum security. We're proud to be an Mphasis Javelina partner and we look forward to blazing the trail in digital-first customer engagement for the healthcare industry together," he added.

About Mphasis

Mphasis ( BSE: 526299 ; NSE: MPHASIS ), applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back ™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. To find out more, visit javelina.mphasis.com.

About Comm100

Comm100 is a global provider of digital omnichannel customer engagement solutions that help brands orchestrate their unique blend of human agent, bot, and self-serve interactions. Organizations like Rackspace, HomeTrust Bank, and Canadian Blood Services use Comm100 to exceed customer expectations with service that closes the gap between question and answer.

