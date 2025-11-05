Mphasis Launches "AI Without Intelligence Is Artificial™" Campaign defining AI's Role in Enterprise Transformation

NEW YORK and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), a global AI-led, platform-driven technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of its global brand campaign, "AI Without Intelligence Is Artificial.™" The campaign demystifies the all-encompassing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and makes AI real with Mphasis' next-generation AI platform, MphasisNeoIP™. It is designed to help businesses evolve and drive meaningful transformation by combining enterprise knowledge, context, and automation into one continuous, intelligent process.

The AI landscape is experiencing rapid growth - McKinsey estimates that generative AI could contribute up to $4.4 trillion in annual global productivity. However, despite widespread adoption, many organizations report minimal impact on their bottom line (McKinsey, 2025). This paradox underscores the necessity for companies to differentiate themselves in an oversaturated market and embrace the appropriate intelligent AI solutions that deliver value at scale. A strategic brand campaign is vital for this differentiation.

"In a market flooded with AI-centric solutions, Mphasis asks a critical question: What happens when intelligence is missing from AI? This campaign is designed to emphasize that true AI needs to evolve with business needs. AI without context is simply not enough," said Veda Iyer, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Hyperscalers & Strategic Partnerships, and Head Sales – APAC, Mphasis. "Mphasis NeoIP™ transforms enterprise tech by integrating Mphasis AI solutions, third-party technologies, and client assets into a unified platform that is intelligent by design, secure by default, and scalable by nature, eliminating the need for continuous reinvestment in traditional transformation efforts."

The campaign goes beyond AI and automation to focus on intelligent engineering. It challenges decision-makers to reimagine AI not as a tool, but as a contextual partner that can self-optimize, adapt, and deliver meaningful outcomes. This will roll out across digital, social, and experiential platforms, targeting key decision-makers in sectors like banking, healthcare, insurance, and hi-tech. The "AI Without Intelligence Is Artificial" showcases its real-world applications and contextual intelligence driving business and IT transformation.

Mphasis strengthens its commitment to creating AI systems that continuously learn, evolve, and adapt to ensure long-term success in an ever-changing world. Through Mphasis NeoIP, Mphasis empowers businesses to embed intelligence into every facet of their operations, guaranteeing continuous evolution and delivering measurable value. This approach is exemplified through Mphasis' work with leading financial institutions to modernize technology, enhance security, strengthen operational controls, and support future growth, reflecting a broader industry shift toward building secure, agile, and scalable digital infrastructure. The engagement embodies the core belief behind "AI Without Intelligence Is Artificial," that true transformation happens when AI is intelligent by design and delivers real, lasting impact.

About Mphasis

At Mphasis, engineering has been in our DNA since inception.

Mphasis is an AI-led, platform-driven company with human-in-the-loop intelligence, helping global enterprises modernize, infuse AI, and scale with agility. The Mphasis.ai unit and Mphasis AI-powered 'Tribes' are focused on client outcomes and embed artificial intelligence and autonomy into every layer of the enterprise technology and process stack.

Mphasis built NeoIP™, a breakthrough AI platform which orchestrates a powerful pack of AI platforms and solutions to deliver impactful outcomes across the entire enterprise IT value chain, because we believe 'AI Without Intelligence Is Artificial.™' Mphasis NeoIP™ is powered by the Ontosphere, a dynamic and ever-evolving knowledge base, delivering continuous and constant innovation through perpetual intelligent engineering - driving end-to-end enterprise transformation.

At the heart of our approach is customer-centricity—reflected in our proprietary Front2Back™ transformation framework, which uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to deliver hyper-personalized digital experiences (C=X2C2™ = 1) and build strong relationships with marquee clients. Our Service Transformation solutions enable enterprises to pivot from legacy systems and operations to secure, adaptive, cloud-first operating models with minimal disruption. Continuous investments in platforms, such as the Neo series, enable enterprises to stay efficient, relevant, and ahead in a dynamic AI-first world. Mphasis is a Hi-Tech, Hi-Touch, Hi-Trust company, rooted in a learning and growth culture. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

