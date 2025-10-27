Mphasis Launches NeoIP™, a unified AI Platform for continuous Enterprise Transformation

~ Platform utilizes Ontology-Powered Knowledge Graph, Ontosphere, to deliver compounding value and continuous transformation

NEW YORK and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis, (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced the launch of Mphasis NeoIP™, a breakthrough Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, integrating multiple Mphasis.ai innovative solutions, designed for continuous enterprise transformation and differentiating competitive advantage. The platform perpetually rewires core systems, turning enterprise knowledge across legacy systems, data and operations driving intelligent engineering. At the core of NeoIP™ is this living – breathing layer of connected enterprise understanding, that unifies data, systems, and processes to proactively optimize, modernize, and transform business and IT operations.

NeoIP™ enables organizations continuously evolve, rather than through one-time transformation programs, by making enterprise knowledge machine understandable. NeoIP™ automates complex decisions, predicts and prevents issues before they occur and drives sustained innovation. It empowers CIOs and business leaders to shift left, embedding intelligence early in the software and operations lifecycle to create self-healing, resource efficient systems that learn and improve over time. In addition, it integrates evergreen business intelligence with AI-assisted implementation, fostering continuous learning and evolution with every subsequent initiative. The platform creates a connected, data-centric environment where AI and human teams collaborate to plan, build, and manage transformation.

"Traditional enterprise transformation often fails to deliver value and requires ongoing reinvestment to keep pace with AI's rapid evolution. NeoIP™ redefines the model. NeoIP™ brings together Mphasis-built AI solutions, partner technologies, and client assets into a single platform that supports multiple data sources, large and small language models, and computing environments. It represents the future of enterprise tech, which is intelligent by design, secure by default, and scalable by nature," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

A key component of NeoIP™ is Ontosphere that in collaboration with various AI Agents constructs and sustains the intelligence through dynamic knowledge graphs using enterprise domain context. Together these capabilities form a foundation for contextual insights, autonomous actions and intelligent orchestration. Ontosphere ensures AI-driven transformation is fast, accurate, and strategically aligned with long-term business goals.

NeoIP™ includes solutions grouped under four categories, namely: Modernization, Application Development, ITOps & BusinessOps. These capabilities are delivered via specialized AI Agents and frameworks:

Agent & Frameworks Category Function Mphasis NeoCrux™ Modernization, App Development Orchestrates AI-driven code generation and quality automation. Mphasis NeoZeta™ Modernization Enables organizations overcome challenges of modernization through comprehensive knowledge graph Mphasis NeoSaba™ Application Development Provides agile AI agents for quality-driven product definition and user story elaboration. Mphasis NeoRigal™ Governance AI Agent for planning, building and orchestrating various AI components and provides AI governance Mphasis AIOps ITOps Features capabilities for integrated operations, including proactive incident prediction, root-cause analysis, and self-healing automation based on deep system observability. Mphasis NeoOrko™ Application Development Agent, model and knowledge operations management system Mphasis NextOps™ Business Ops A collection of Domain specific business operations agents that are autonomous in nature Mphasis NeoARCHE™ Application Development Analyzes the code stream to route workloads between CPU & GPU: Autonomous Routing for Compute Heterogeneity Ontosphere Modernization, App Development, ITOps, Business Ops Enterprise intelligence encoded with contextual knowledge based on domain ontologies

NeoIP™ natively connects with third-party AI agents through Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A) standards, expanding the agent fabric for unified, cross-enterprise orchestration.

Early client engagements have delivered measurable impact across multiple dimensions:

Up to 60% improvement in development and modernization efficiency through AI-led code generation, testing, and optimization

in development and modernization efficiency through AI-led code generation, testing, and optimization 50% reduction in mean time to detect Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and resolve IT incidents through improved observability and automation

in mean time to detect Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and resolve IT incidents through improved observability and automation 3–5 hours of predictive early warning for major outages using AI-based anomaly detection

for major outages using AI-based anomaly detection Sustained cost and margin improvements through a Savings-led Transformation approach that builds continuous value

through a Savings-led Transformation approach that builds continuous value Build a cloud-ready, composable, business capability-driven platform with real-time event-driven architecture.

Mphasis has also transformed its AppStore into an AI-powered marketplace, enabling employees to easily discover, download, and use NeoIPTM solutions. With intelligent search and curated categories, the platform streamlines access to tools that drive innovation and efficiency across the organization.

NeoIP™ further sets the stage for Mphasis' next phase of innovation under the Mphasis Quantum initiative, which will introduce new solutions using quantum computing and AI to further enhance enterprise decision-making and transformation.

About Mphasis

At Mphasis, engineering has been in our DNA since inception.

Mphasis is an AI-led, platform-driven company with human-in-the-loop intelligence, helping global enterprises modernize, infuse AI, and scale with agility. The Mphasis.ai unit and Mphasis AI-powered 'Tribes' are focused on client outcomes and embed artificial intelligence and autonomy into every layer of the enterprise technology and process stack.

Mphasis built NeoIP™, a breakthrough AI platform which orchestrates a powerful pack of AI platforms and solutions to deliver impactful outcomes across the entire enterprise IT value chain, because we believe 'AI Without Intelligence Is Artificial. NeoIP™ is powered by the Ontosphere, a dynamic and ever-evolving knowledge base, delivering continuous and constant innovation through perpetual intelligent engineering - driving end-to-end enterprise transformation.

At the heart of our approach is customer-centricity—reflected in our proprietary Front2Back™ transformation framework, which uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to deliver hyper-personalized digital experiences (C=X2C2™ = 1) and build strong relationships with marquee clients. Our Service Transformation solutions enable enterprises pivot from legacy systems and operations to secure, adaptive, cloud-first operating models with minimal disruption. Continuous investments in platforms, such as the Neo series, enable enterprises to stay efficient, relevant, and ahead in a dynamic AI-first world. Mphasis is a Hi-Tech, Hi-Touch, Hi-Trust company, rooted in a learning and growth culture. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS)

