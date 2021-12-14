Mphasis moves up from 37th to 69th percentile in S&P Global's DJSI Corporate Sustainability Assessment Annual Review 2021

"As a leading technology partner, we ensure that all our efforts are aligned towards driving disruption sustainably." Tweet this

"The past year highlighted beyond all doubt the importance of making your business resilient, in order to weather any storms that come your way. In building this tenacity, sustainability and social responsibility have always been the foundation for Mphasis. As a leading technology partner, we ensure that all our efforts are aligned towards giving back to the community, and driving disruption sustainably. All our efforts are underpinned by a four-fold approach aimed at reducing our environmental footprint, building sustainable supply chains, inculcating a diverse and inclusive professional culture and adhering to the highest standards of ethical governance as well as leveraging the power of technology for solving societal challenges," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO at Mphasis.

Mphasis' key ESG achievements of FY 2021 are:

Mphasis has about 34% representation of women across our workforce and were ranked amongst the top 100 best private companies for women to work in India

The organization spent about INR 268.9 million on 16 social and community projects and are supporting for over 25 start-ups developing tech solutions to address societal challenges

They also support 3 technology focused partnerships across universities and institutions in India

The company has been recycling 100% of wastewater across locations in India

Mphasis accelerated efforts to phase out ozone depleting pollutants and invested in solar plants to help reduce carbon footprint

Being a technology company, Mphasis' carbon footprint is much lower compared to other industries. However, the company recognizes the urgent need for climate action and therefore has built a range of policies and initiatives to address climate change and global warming. The company also recognizes its obligation to the natural world and is committed to reducing the environmental effects of its operations. Being early adopters of renewable energy, Mphasis has set a year-on-year target for the reduction of energy consumption by 5% and carbon footprint by 1%.

In addition to the DJSI ranking, Mphasis has secured an overall ESG score of 59 in CRISIL ESG Gauge ranking and is among the only 11 IT companies that made it to the ranking based on their Environment, Social and Governance performance. Mphasis scored 46 on Environment, 54 on Social and 73 on Governance parameters.

About S&P Global DJSI CSA

The S&P Global DJSI - Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of the sustainability practices of some of the world's largest companies. The CSA focuses on criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material and has been doing so since 1999. CSA analyses companies on their corporate economic, environmental and social performance, to assess issues such as but not limited to corporate governance, risk management, environmental policy & management systems, supply chain management, occupational health and safety, labor practices, Innovation and cyber security amongst others. Good performance under this framework is considered highly prestigious for global investors, financial analysts and other stakeholders and serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

About CRISIL ESG Gauge

The CRISIL ESG Compendium scores eligible companies on all material ESG parameters relevant in the Indian context to produce a relative pan-sectoral assessment of ESG performance over consecutive reporting cycles. The same is powered by strong sectoral research as well as information available in the public domain, including from third-party providers.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back ™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

SOURCE Mphasis