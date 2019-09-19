Mphasis Names Stelligent Founder and AWS Expert Paul Duvall as Chief AWS Evangelist

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the appointment of Paul Duvall as the new Chief AWS Evangelist at Mphasis. Duvall is a founder of Mphasis Stelligent, a company focused exclusively on DevOps automation on AWS since 2009. Mphasis acquired Stelligent in late 2018 and Duvall took on the role of Chief Technology Officer for the newly formed Mphasis Stelligent business unit.

In his new role, Duvall will be responsible for sharing his team's considerable cloud and AWS expertise across the broader Mphasis organization based on the work that Mphasis Stelligent has done with its customers. In addition to working closely with the different development groups at Mphasis, Duvall will also share his expertise and experience via blogs, industry articles, training videos, speaking at industry events, and other available mediums. He'll also continue to advise the Mphasis leadership team on emerging technologies.

Duvall and Stelligent have a long-standing relationship with AWS. Stelligent is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner, recognizing the top APN Consulting Partners for their significant investment in their AWS practice. It has attained the AWS Security Competency and the AWS Financial Services Competency and was one of the first service providers to attain AWS DevOps Competency status back in 2015. It was also one of the first APN Consulting Partners to participate in the AWS Service Delivery Program. Today, Mphasis Stelligent has over 100 AWS certifications with 50% of its engineers holding AWS professional certifications.

Duvall is 6X AWS certified including AWS Certified DevOps Engineer Professional and AWS Certified Security - Specialty, and he has architected, implemented and managed software and systems solutions for over 20 years. In 2016 he was honored as an AWS Hero, recognizing a very select group for their significant knowledge-sharing contributions to the AWS community. In addition, he has authored multiple books and publications on DevOps and Continuous Integration including the award-winning Continuous Integration: Improving Software Quality and Reducing Risk (Addison-Wesley) and DevOps Essentials on AWS LiveLessons (Addison-Wesley). He also blogs at stelligent.com, and hosts the DevOps on AWS Radio podcast.

"Sharing our expertise has been a foundational part of the culture at Stelligent," said Paul Duvall. "By educating our customers on best practices and industry knowledge, we make them more self-sufficient, and more successful as a result. My new role at Mphasis expands on that same principle, amplifying and magnifying our expertise across the broader Mphasis organization. As a result, we'll be able to help a much larger segment of customers accelerate their cloud-based development and digital transformation efforts."

"The ability to apply high levels of automation to software development lifecycles is a key differentiator for our team and our clients," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Mphasis. "Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in this area. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a unique ability to enable those around him to take advantage of that experience. He will be an incredibly valuable multiplier for the Mphasis team."

About Mphasis Stelligent

Stelligent is part of Mphasis, a global information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services. As part of the Mphasis Digital Business Unit, Stelligent provides DevOps automation professional services on AWS, enabling engineering teams to focus on creating software users love. The company works closely with its customers to develop fundamentally secure infrastructure automation code, deployment pipelines, and feedback mechanisms for faster, more consistent software and infrastructure deployments. For more information, visit: www.Stelligent.com.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to learn more.

