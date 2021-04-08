Mphasis Stelligent's Pipeline Factory Approved by AWS Solutions Consulting Offers

This highly automated solution will eliminate the need for expensive and time-consuming development of custom pipelines. Tweet this

This highly automated solution will eliminate the need for expensive and time-consuming development of custom pipelines and allow security and compliance teams to ensure that the organization is safe by incorporating security and compliance validation checks into the pipeline factory templates. With validated templates deployed to Service Catalog, application or product teams can now make on-demand requests to deploy full CI/CD pipelines, environment, and service stacks.

"With code as the basis for innovation, customers using Pipeline Factory gain the ability to develop and operate new applications significantly faster than before," said Srikumar Ramanathan, Senior Vice President, Head Portfolio Group, Mphasis. "The technical skills, processes, and people required to build and deploy highly scalable, highly available, and secure environments require significant investment. Our Pipeline Factory can cut months from this timeframe and help you realize value sooner."

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. AWS Solutions Consulting Offers are vetted solutions to common business and technical problems, delivered via consulting engagements provided by AWS Partners. Millions of customers, including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies, are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile and innovate faster.

For more information, please connect with Frank Schwarzenau on [email protected]

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back ™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

SOURCE Mphasis

