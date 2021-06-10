Mphasis to accelerate large scale complex migrations to AWS for enterprise clients with its Migration Competency

We are committed to empowering our clients with the agility and fast-paced innovation AWS infrastructure delivers. Tweet this

"We are delighted to be recognized by AWS for our years of experience in enabling our clients to move to cloud on AWS in a cost effective and efficient way. We are committed to empowering our clients with the agility and fast-paced innovation AWS infrastructure delivers, leveraging latest AWS Migration toolsets and methodologies, such as AWS Cloud Adoption Framework, AWS Application Migration Services, AWS Cloud Readiness Assessments, and AWS Well-Architected Reviews. We use our state-of-the-art Cloud automation platforms for migration and modernization to deliver business agility, innovation, and cost optimization. Our work with leading enterprises, in highly regulated industries, covers the entire life cycle of cloud migration s from assessing an application ecosystem to securely migrating not just the apps and data but the entire business process and operating model. Achieving the AWS Migration Competency stands as a testimony of Mphasis success in enabling enterprise digital transformation with AWS," said, Elango R, President, North America-New Clients Acquisition Mphasis.

AWS offers scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Mphasis:

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

