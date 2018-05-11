Mphasis Unveils New Logo Symbolizing its Focus on Applying Next Generation Technologies

The new brand identity symbolizes the transformative journey Mphasis has undergone in the past year, consequently resulting in significant changes in its brand personality. It includes renewed business strategy focused around cloud and cognitive technologies, whole new go-to-market strategy, creation of an innovation engine fueled by its employees and an innovative talent management strategy with an objective of creating an army of future ready talent. The renewed brand philosophy reflects the changed face of the organization and its vision to be a true 'Digital company'.

"A brand is a manifestation of the value and differentiator it brings to its customers. Mphasis brand refresh is reflective of our commitment to ensuring that our clients stay ahead and our sustained ability to apply next-gen technologies to business success in an evolving technology environment," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mphasis. He added, "We have architected Front2BackTM transformation—a customer-centric digital transformation approach. The new logo resonates our commitment to put customers at the center of transformation, align to our clients' business objectives, and deliver an improved and hyper-personalized customer experience."

A New Logo for Mphasis

The Mphasis new logo has been envisioned to signify the agile, iterative process involved in enhancing customer experiences and highlights the attention to hyper-personalization that Mphasis practices during the solution development process. Further, it symbolizes Front2BackTM Transformation, a unique approach architected by Mphasis to apply a customer-centric digital transformation to businesses.

With this new logo, Mphasis aims to focus on Generation Z i.e. the generation ahead of the millennials. This focus has been derived from the future-focused customer strategies that Mphasis has been working towards throughout its cloud and cognitive transformation strategy and heralds the 'next' that Mphasis seeks to apply constantly.

The Next Applied

In today's ever-changing marketplace, Mphasis exemplifies success through agile business processes and innovation that anticipate the future and define the next wave. Mphasis' success is built on its architectural approach, legacy of innovation and thought leadership over the past two decades. Mphasis brings its future-proof expertise in 'applied tech', in chosen industry segments and micro-verticals for the next-gen customer.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C=X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mphasis-unveils-new-logo-symbolizing-its-focus-on-applying-next-generation-technologies-300646992.html

SOURCE Mphasis

Related Links

http://www.mphasis.com

