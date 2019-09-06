MPLX LP Announces Successful Early Note Exchange Tender Period

FINDLAY, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced that, in connection with the previously announced offers to exchange (the "Exchange Offers") any and all outstanding senior notes of the series set forth in the table below (the "Existing ANDX Notes") issued by Andeavor Logistics LP ("ANDX") and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. ("Finance Corp."), each of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of MPLX, for (1) up to $3,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new senior notes issued by MPLX (the "New MPLX Notes") and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations (the "Consent Solicitations") to adopt certain amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing ANDX Notes (the "Indenture Amendments"), ANDX and Finance Corp. have received the requisite number of consents to adopt the Indenture Amendments with respect to each of the six outstanding series of Existing ANDX Notes that are subject to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations. ANDX and Finance Corp. intend to promptly enter into supplemental indentures with the trustee for the Existing ANDX Notes (the "Supplemental Indentures") to effect the Indenture Amendments.

Withdrawal rights for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expired as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Sept. 5, 2019 (the "Withdrawal Deadline"). As of the Withdrawal Deadline, the following principal amounts of each series of Existing ANDX Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):

Title of Series/CUSIP Number of Existing

ANDX Notes Aggregate Principal

Amount Outstanding Existing ANDX Notes Tendered at

Withdrawal Deadline



Principal Amount Percentage 6.250% Senior Notes due 2022 /

U88109AE0; 88160QAH6; 88160QAL7 $300,000,000 $266,212,000 88.74%







3.500% Senior Notes due 2022

/ 03350WAA7 $500,000,000 $484,237,000 96.85%







6.375% Senior Notes due 2024

/ 88160QAM5 $450,000,000 $380,475,000 84.55%







5.250% Senior Notes due 2025 /

88160QAN3 $750,000,000 $707,428,000 94.32%







4.250% Senior Notes due 2027 /

03350WAC3 $750,000,000 $731,502,000 97.53%







5.200% Senior Notes due 2047 /

03350WAB5 $500,000,000 $486,502,000 97.30%

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated Aug. 22, 2019 (the "Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement"). The terms of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations remain as set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are conditioned upon, and the Supplemental Indentures will only become operative upon, the satisfaction or, where permitted, waiver of certain conditions discussed in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement.

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on September 19, 2019, unless such date is extended (the "Expiration Date"). MPLX currently expects settlement of the Exchange Offers to occur on Sept. 23, 2019, unless the Expiration Date is extended. MPLX, ANDX and Finance Corp. reserve the right to terminate, withdraw, amend or extend the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations in their discretion.

Holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Existing ANDX Notes at or prior to the Withdrawal Deadline are eligible to receive the applicable Total Exchange Consideration as set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, which includes the applicable Early Tender Premium as set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, for all such Existing ANDX Notes that are accepted. Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Existing ANDX Notes after the Withdrawal Deadline but before the Expiration Date will not be eligible to receive the Early Tender Premium and, accordingly, will only be eligible to receive the applicable Exchange Consideration as set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement for all such Existing ANDX Notes that are accepted.

Documents relating to the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations have been and will only be distributed to eligible holders of Existing ANDX Notes who complete and return an eligibility form confirming that they are either (a) a "Qualified Institutional Buyer" as that term is defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 or (b) a person that is outside the "United States" and is (i) not a "U.S. person," as those terms are defined in Rule 902 under the Securities Act of 1933, (ii) not an "EEA Retail Investor" (as defined in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement) and (iii) not located in Canada. The complete terms and conditions of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are described in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement, a copy of which may be obtained by contacting Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the exchange agent and information agent in connection with the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations, at (866) 924-2200 (U.S. toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers). The eligibility form is available electronically at: https://gbsc-usa.com/eligibility/mplx.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, or the solicitation of tenders or consents with respect to, any security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made solely pursuant to the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

The New MPLX Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws. Therefore, the New MPLX Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 and any applicable state securities laws.

About MPLX

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding MPLX LP ("MPLX"), Andeavor Logistics LP ("ANDX") and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. ("Finance Corp."). All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication are forward-looking statements. In accordance with "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, these statements are accompanied by cautionary language identifying important factors, though not necessarily all such factors, that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the companies' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied in this communication include: the participation by noteholders in the offers to exchange (collectively, the "Exchange Offers") any and all outstanding notes of the series set forth in this communication issued by ANDX and Finance Corp., as described in this communication; the satisfaction of the conditions to the Exchange Offers; the anticipated effects of participating in the Exchange Offers; the availability of alternative transactions; the ability of MPLX to successfully refinance its and ANDX's outstanding debt; general financial or market conditions; and those factors discussed in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated August 22, 2019. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties that may adversely affect MPLX's and ANDX's business and future operational and financial results, refer also to the risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in ANDX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, each filed with the SEC. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed here, in MPLX's Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs or in ANDX's Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements. Copies of MPLX's Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs are available on the SEC website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office. Copies of ANDX's Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs are available on the SEC website, ANDX's website at http://ir.andeavorlogistics.com or by contacting ANDX's Investor Relations office.

We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and you should not rely unduly on them, as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. While the respective management of MPLX, ANDX and Finance Corp. each consider these assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the future performance expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:

Hamish Banks (419) 421-2521

SOURCE MPLX LP

Related Links

http://www.MPLX.com

