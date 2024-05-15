MPLX LP prices $1.65 billion senior notes offering

FINDLAY, Ohio, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced today that it has priced $1.65 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2034 (the "2034 senior notes") in an underwritten public offering. The 2034 senior notes were offered at a price to the public of 98.778% of par.

MPLX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay, redeem or otherwise retire some or all of (i) MPLX's outstanding $1,149 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due December 2024, (ii) MarkWest's outstanding $1 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due December 2024 and (iii) MPLX's outstanding $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due February 2025, and in the interim may use such net proceeds for general partnership purposes.

The closing of this offering is expected to occur on May 20, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

