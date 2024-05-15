MPLX LP prices $1.65 billion senior notes offering
May 15, 2024, 17:45 ET
FINDLAY, Ohio, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced today that it has priced $1.65 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2034 (the "2034 senior notes") in an underwritten public offering. The 2034 senior notes were offered at a price to the public of 98.778% of par.
MPLX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay, redeem or otherwise retire some or all of (i) MPLX's outstanding $1,149 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due December 2024, (ii) MarkWest's outstanding $1 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due December 2024 and (iii) MPLX's outstanding $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due February 2025, and in the interim may use such net proceeds for general partnership purposes.
The closing of this offering is expected to occur on May 20, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Mizuho Securities USA LLC, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering.
This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which may be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting the following, which are acting as representatives of the underwriters:
Mizuho Securities USA LLC
1271 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10020
Attn: Debt Capital Markets
Toll-Free: 1-866-271-7403
RBC Capital Markets, LLC
Brookfield Place
200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor
New York, NY 10281
Telephone: (866) 375-6829
TD Securities (USA) LLC
1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor
New York, New York 10017
Attn: DCM – Transaction Advisory
Toll-Free: (855) 495-9846
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About MPLX LP
MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.
Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Director, Investor Relations
Isaac Feeney, Supervisor, Investor Relations
Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager
SOURCE MPLX LP
Share this article