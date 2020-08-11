MPLX LP prices $3 billion senior notes offering

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) announced today that it has priced $3,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 1.75% senior notes due in 2026 (the "2026 senior notes") and $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.65% senior notes due in 2030 (the "2030 senior notes").

The 2026 senior notes and 2030 senior notes were offered at a price to the public of 99.785% of par and 99.913% of par, respectively.

MPLX intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay or redeem existing indebtedness, including, without limitation, (i) the $1 billion term loan borrowing maturing in 2021, (ii) the $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due 2021, (iii) the $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% senior notes due 2022 (including the approximately $34 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued by Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp.) and (iv) the $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% senior notes due 2024 (including the approximately $69 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes issued by Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp.). Any remaining net proceeds will be used for general partnership purposes.

The closing of the senior notes offering is expected to occur on Aug. 18, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, which may be obtained for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained by contacting the following, who are acting as representatives of the underwriters:

RBC Capital Markets, LLC

200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10281

Toll-Free: (866) 375-6829

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

383 Madison Avenue

New York, New York 10179

Collect: (212) 834-4533

MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10020

Attn: Capital Markets Group

Toll-Free: (877) 649-6848

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined petroleum product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President, Investor Relations

Evan Barbosa, Manager, Investor Relations

Jim Mallamaci, Manager, Investor Relations

Media Contacts:

Hamish Banks, Vice President, Corporate Communications (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry, Manager, Corporate Communications (419) 421-3312

SOURCE MPLX LP