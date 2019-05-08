MPLX LP Reports First-Quarter 2019 Financial Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Reported first quarter net income of $503 million and adjusted EBITDA of $930 million , which provided 1.41x distribution coverage and resulted in 3.9x leverage

Logistics & Storage segment income from operations of $480 million and adjusted EBITDA of $559 million driven by strong results from the underlying base business

Gathering & Processing segment income from operations of $198 million and adjusted EBITDA of $371 million driven by record gathered, processed, and fractionated volumes

Signed letter of intent to participate in Wink -to- Webster crude pipeline in the Permian Basin

Announced agreement to acquire Andeavor Logistics

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today reported first quarter 2019 net income attributable to MPLX of $503 million compared with $421 million for the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $930 million compared with $760 million in the first quarter of 2018. The significant year-over-year increase was driven by strong performance in the base business of both segments as well as dropdowns in Logistics and Storage (L&S). L&S reported segment income from operations of $480 million and adjusted EBITDA of $559 million for the quarter, up $95 million and $122 million, respectively, versus the first quarter of last year. Gathering and Processing (G&P) reported segment income from operations of $198 million and adjusted EBITDA of $371 million for the quarter, up $26 million and $48 million, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

The company also announced that MPLX and Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE: ANDX) have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby MPLX will acquire ANDX in a unit-for-unit exchange. "This merger creates a leading, large-scale, diversified midstream company anchored by fee-based cash flows," said Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer. "The combined entity will have an expanded geographic footprint with enhanced long-term growth opportunities. We are confident about the midstream growth and value-creation opportunities that exist across this combined platform in the best basins in the U.S."

MPLX made progress on its strategy of capturing the full midstream value chain and enhancing its cash flow stability by announcing continued development of long-haul pipelines that meet growing market needs. The company signed a letter of intent to partner in the Wink-to-Webster crude oil pipeline in the Permian Basin and it continues to progress Permian natural gas and NGL pipelines. MPLX, as operator, also completed an open season on the proposed reversal of the Capline pipeline. These projects are expected to increase the flow of crude oil and other hydrocarbons to the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast markets, where the partnership plans to develop and increase export capabilities.

"Our decision to move forward on these projects underscores our commitment to allocate more of our growth capital to the Logistics and Storage segment and is aligned with our long-term strategy of enhancing the return profile of our company," added Heminger.

During the quarter, MPLX generated $618 million in net cash provided by operating activities and distributable cash flow of $757 million, which provided 1.41x coverage and resulted in 3.9x leverage. The company did not issue any public equity during the first quarter, maintaining its commitment to a strategy of self-funding the equity portion of its capital investments. MPLX also announced its 25th consecutive distribution increase to $0.6575 per common unit, a 6.5 percent increase over the prior year first quarter.

Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions, except per unit and ratio data)

2019



2018 Net income attributable to MPLX

$ 503





$ 421

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX(a)

930





760

Net cash provided by operating activities

618





450

Distributable cash flow ("DCF")(a)

757





619

Distribution per common unit(b)

$ 0.6575





$ 0.6175

Distribution coverage ratio(c)

1.41x





1.29x

Consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA(d)

3.9x





3.8x













(a) Non-GAAP measure calculated before distributions to preferred unitholders. See reconciliation below. (b) Distributions declared by the board of directors of MPLX's general partner. (c) Non-GAAP measure. See calculation below. (d) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions. See reconciliation below.

Segment Results













(In millions)

Three Months Ended

March 31 Segment income from operations (unaudited) 2019



2018 Logistics and Storage $ 480

$ 385 Gathering and Processing

198



172











Segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP (unaudited)









Logistics and Storage

559



437 Gathering and Processing $ 371

$ 323













Logistics & Storage

L&S segment income from operations and adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 increased by $95 million and $122 million, respectively, compared with the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the February 1, 2018 dropdown of certain refining logistics assets and the fuels distribution service business, as well as the continued solid performance of the underlying base business.

Total pipeline throughputs were 3.4 million barrels per day in the first quarter, an increase of 11 percent versus the same quarter last year. The average tariff rate was $0.67 per barrel for the quarter. Terminal throughput was 1.4 million barrels per day for the quarter, which is consistent with the prior-year quarter.

MPLX provided updates on several previously announced Permian pipeline projects. The company signed a letter of intent to partner in the Wink-to-Webster crude oil pipeline. The pipeline will have a planned capacity of 1.5 million barrels per day and is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2021. The partnership's previously announced Whistler natural gas and BANGL natural gas liquids pipeline projects are both in the documentation phase. MPLX expects to make final investment decisions on both pipelines in the near term.

Gathering & Processing

G&P segment income from operations and segment adjusted EBITDA increased by $26 million and $48 million, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to record gathered, processed and fractionated volumes partially offset by decreased pricing on product sales.

Gathered volumes: 5.0 billion cubic feet per day in the first quarter of 2019, a 19 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2018

Processed volumes: 7.8 billion cubic feet per day in the first quarter of 2019, an 18 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2018

Fractionated volumes: 494 thousand barrels per day in the first quarter of 2019, a 17 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2018

Regionally, the company continued to experience significant growth in the Marcellus and Utica basins. Gathered volumes averaged 3.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) for the quarter, a 26 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2018. Processed volumes averaged 6.0 bcf/d, an 18 percent increase versus the same quarter last year as volumes at the Sherwood and Harmon Creek complexes ramped during the quarter. Fractionated volumes averaged 464 thousand barrels per day, a 17 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily the result of higher volumes at the recently expanded Hopedale Complex.

Consistent with its strategy of constructing assets on a just-in-time basis, MPLX expects to complete two additional processing plants at Sherwood in 2019, adding 400 million cubic feet per day of incremental capacity.

In the Southwest, gathered volumes averaged 1.6 bcf/d for the first quarter, a 7 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2018. Processed volumes averaged 1.6 bcf/d for the quarter, a 21 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher volumes in the Delaware Basin.

To support additional growth in the Permian Basin, MPLX has three additional plants under various stages of development. Upon completion, the company will have approximately 1.0 billion cubic feet per day of processing capacity, leading to significant liquids production in the basin.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2019, MPLX had $93 million in cash, $1.8 billion available through its bank revolving credit facility expiring in July 2022, and $1.0 billion available through its credit facility with MPC.

The company's $2.9 billion of available liquidity, its distribution coverage and its access to the capital markets should provide it with sufficient flexibility to meet its day-to-day operational needs and continue investing in organic growth opportunities. The company's leverage ratio was 3.9x at March 31, 2019. MPLX remains committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit profile and a strategy of self-funding the equity portion of its organic growth capital needs.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com

Non-GAAP references

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA and consolidated debt to last twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as our leverage ratio, distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) provision for income taxes; (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs; (iv) non-cash equity-based compensation; (v) net interest and other financial costs; (vi) income from equity method investments; (vii) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments; (viii) unrealized derivative gains and losses; (ix) acquisition costs; (x) noncontrolling interest and (xi) other adjustments as deemed necessary. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) maintenance capital expenditures; (iv) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (v) other non-cash items.

The Partnership makes a distinction between realized or unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, we record changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, we reverse the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record the realized gain or loss of the contract.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures.

DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders.

Distribution coverage ratio is a financial performance measure used by management to reflect the relationship between the partnership's financial operating performance and cash distribution capability. We define the distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders to total GP and LP distributions declared.

Leverage ratio is a liquidity measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Condensed Results of Operations (unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions, except per unit data)

2019





2018

Revenues and other income:









Operating revenue $ 768



$ 712

Operating revenue - related parties

782





620

Income (loss) from equity method investments

70





61

Other income

26





27

Total revenues and other income

1,646





1,420

Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses

441





422

Operating expenses - related parties

215





178

Depreciation and amortization

211





176

General and administrative expenses

82





69

Other taxes

19





18

Total costs and expenses

968





863

Income from operations

678





557

Interest and other financial costs

171





130

Income before income taxes

507





427

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(2)





4

Net income

509





423

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

6





2

Net income attributable to MPLX LP

503





421

Less: Preferred unit distributions

20





16

Limited partners' interest in net income attributable to MPLX LP $ 483



$ 405













Per Unit Data









Net income attributable to MPLX LP per limited partner unit:









Common - basic $ 0.61



$ 0.61

Common - diluted $ 0.61



$ 0.61

Weighted average limited partner units outstanding:









Common units – basic

794





661

Common units – diluted

795





661















Select Financial Statistics (unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions, except ratio data)

2019





2018

Distribution declared









Common units (LP) - public $ 191



$ 179

Common units - MPC(a)

332





288

Total GP and LP distribution declared

523





467

Redeemable preferred units(b)

20





16

Total distribution declared $ 543



$ 483













Distribution coverage ratio(c)

1.41x





1.29x













Cash Flow Data









Net cash flow provided by (used in):









Operating activities $ 618



$ 450

Investing activities

(575)





(490)

Financing activities

(26)





37













Other Financial Data









Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(d)

930





760

DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders(d) $ 737



$ 603













(a) MPC agreed to waive $23.7 million in common unit distributions associated with the units received in connection with the Feb. 1, 2018 dropdown. (b) The preferred units are considered redeemable securities due to the existence of redemption provisions upon a deemed liquidation event which is outside our control. These units rank senior to all common units with respect to distributions and rights upon liquidation and effective May 13, 2018, on an as-converted basis, preferred unit holders receive the greater of $0.528125 per unit or the amount of per unit distributions paid to holders of MPLX LP common units. (c) DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders divided by total GP and LP distribution declared. (d) Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below.

Select Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)









(In millions, except ratio data)

March 31,

2019



December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 93



$ 68

Total assets

23,584





22,779

Total debt(a)

13,833





13,393

Redeemable preferred units

1,004





1,004

Total equity $ 6,929



$ 6,864

Consolidated total debt to adjusted EBITDA(b)

3.9x





3.9x













Partnership units outstanding:









MPC-held common units

505





505

Public common units

290





289













(a) Outstanding intercompany borrowings were zero as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018. (b) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions. Face value total debt includes approximately $450 million and $463 million of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

Operating Statistics (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

March 31



2019





2018



% Change Logistics and Storage













Pipeline throughput (mbpd)













Crude oil pipelines

2,168





2,006



8 % Product pipelines

1,242





1,056



18 % Total pipelines

3,410





3,062



11 % Average tariff rates ($ per barrel)













Crude oil pipelines $ 0.61



$ 0.56



9 % Product pipelines

0.79





0.76



4 % Total pipelines $ 0.67



$ 0.63



6 %















Terminal throughput (mbpd)

1,431





1,445



(1) %















Barges at period-end

256





244



5 % Towboats at period-end

23





20



15 %

Gathering and Processing Operating Statistics (unaudited) - Consolidated(a)

Three Months Ended

March 31



2019





2018



% Change Gathering throughput (mmcf/d)













Marcellus Operations

1,282





1,123



14 % Utica Operations

—





—



— % Southwest Operations

1,581





1,476



7 % Total gathering throughput

2,863





2,599



10 %















Natural gas processed (mmcf/d)













Marcellus Operations

4,152





3,594



16 % Utica Operations

—





—



— % Southwest Operations

1,599





1,326



21 % Southern Appalachian Operations

235





253



(7) % Total natural gas processed

5,986





5,173



16 %















C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)













Marcellus Operations

420





352



19 % Utica Operations

—





—



— % Southwest Operations

17





16



6 % Southern Appalachian Operations

13





12



8 % Total C2 + NGLs fractionated

450





380



18 %















(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements.

Gathering and Processing Operating Statistics (unaudited) - Operated(a)

Three Months Ended

March 31



2019





2018



% Change Gathering throughput (mmcf/d)













Marcellus Operations

1,282





1,123



14 % Utica Operations

2,109





1,570



34 % Southwest Operations

1,581





1,478



7 % Total gathering throughput

4,972





4,171



19 %















Natural gas processed (mmcf/d)













Marcellus Operations

5,148





4,114



25 % Utica Operations

817





936



(13) % Southwest Operations

1,599





1,326



21 % Southern Appalachian Operations

235





253



(7) % Total natural gas processed

7,799





6,629



18 %















C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)













Marcellus Operations

420





352



19 % Utica Operations

44





43



2 % Southwest Operations

17





16



6 % Southern Appalachian Operations

13





12



8 % Total C2 + NGLs fractionated

494





423



17 %















(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for Partnership-operated equity method investments.

Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions)

2019





2018

L&S segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP $ 559



$ 437

G&P segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

371





323

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

930





760

Depreciation and amortization

(211)





(176)

Provision for income taxes

2





(4)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(13)





(16)

Non-cash equity-based compensation

(6)





(4)

Net interest and other financial costs

(158)





(114)

Income from equity method investments

70





61

Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

(108)





(90)

Unrealized derivative gains/(losses)(a)

(4)





7

Acquisition costs

—





(3)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

7





2

Net income $ 509



$ 423













(a) MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, changes in the fair value of the derivative are recorded as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss is reversed and the realized gain or loss of the contract is recorded.

L&S Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Segment

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions)

2019





2018

L&S Segment income from operations $ 480



$ 385

Depreciation and amortization

70





48

Income from equity method investments

(41)





(44)

Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

46





43

Acquisition costs

—





3

Non-cash equity-based compensation

4





2

L&S segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP $ 559



$ 437















G&P Reconciliation of Segment Income from Operations to Segment

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)







Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions)

2019





2018

G&P Segment income from operations $ 198



$ 172

Depreciation and amortization

141





128

Income from equity method investments

(29)





(17)

Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

62





47

Unrealized derivative (gains)/losses(a)

4





(7)

Non-cash equity-based compensation

2





2

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest

(7)





(2)

G&P Segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP $ 371



$ 323













(a) MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, changes in the fair value of the derivative are recorded as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss is reversed and the realized gain or loss of the contract is recorded.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to MPLX LP and DCF

Attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Income (Loss)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions)

2019





2018

Net income $ 509



$ 423

(Benefit)/provision for income taxes

(2)





4

Amortization of deferred financing costs

13





16

Net interest and other financial costs

158





114

Income from operations

678





557

Depreciation and amortization

211





176

Non-cash equity-based compensation

6





4

Income from equity method investments

(70)





(61)

Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

108





90

Unrealized derivative (gains)/losses(a)

4





(7)

Acquisition costs

—





3

Adjusted EBITDA

937





762

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7)





(2)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

930





760

Deferred revenue impacts

8





9

Net interest and other financial costs

(158)





(114)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(19)





(25)

Equity method investment capital expenditures paid out

(4)





(11)

DCF attributable to MPLX LP

757





619

Preferred unit distributions

(20)





(16)

DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders $ 737



$ 603













(a) MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, changes in the fair value of the derivative are recorded as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss is reversed and the realized gain or loss of the contract is recorded.

Reconciliation of Net Income to LTM Pro forma adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31 (In millions)

2019





2018

LTM Net income $ 1,920



$ 1,072

LTM Net income to adjusted EBITDA adjustments

1,725





1,269

LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

3,645





2,341

LTM Pro forma adjustments for acquisitions

4





888

LTM Pro forma adjusted EBITDA

3,649





3,229

Consolidated debt $ 14,283



$ 12,357

Consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA

3.9x





3.8x















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to MPLX LP and DCF

Attributable to GP and LP Unitholders from Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31

(In millions)

2019





2018

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 618



$ 450

Changes in working capital items

141





178

All other, net

4





(3)

Non-cash equity-based compensation

6





4

Net loss on disposal of assets

(1)





—

Net interest and other financial costs

158





114

Asset retirement expenditures

—





1

Unrealized derivative (gains)/losses(a)

4





(7)

Acquisition costs

—





3

Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments

7





22

Adjusted EBITDA

937





762

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests

(7)





(2)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

930





760

Deferred revenue impacts

8





9

Net interest and other financial costs

(158)





(114)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(19)





(25)

Equity method investment capital expenditures paid out

(4)





(11)

DCF attributable to MPLX LP

757





619

Preferred unit distributions

(20)





(16)

DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders $ 737



$ 603













(a) MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, changes in the fair value of the derivative are recorded as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss is reversed and the realized gain or loss of the contract is recorded.

Capital Expenditures (unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31 (In millions)

2019





2018

Capital Expenditures:









Maintenance $ 19



$ 25

Growth

364





425

Total capital expenditures

383





450

Less: Decrease in capital accruals

(74)





(6)

Asset retirement expenditures

—





1

Additions to property, plant and equipment

457





455

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

128





38

Acquisitions

(1)





—

Total capital expenditures and acquisitions

584



$ 493

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures

19





25

Acquisitions

(1)





—

Total growth capital expenditures(a) $ 566



$ 468













(a) Amount excludes contributions from noncontrolling interests of $94 million and $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, as reflected in the financing section of our statement of cash flows.

