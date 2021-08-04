MPLX LP Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Reported net income attributable to MPLX of $706 million and adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX of $1.4 billion

Generated $1.4 billion in net cash provided by operating activities

Returned nearly $900 million in capital to unitholders through distributions and unit repurchases

Published annual Sustainability and Climate Reports

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today reported second-quarter 2021 net income attributable to MPLX of $706 million, compared to a net income attributable to MPLX of $648 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1,374 million, compared with $1,227 million in the second quarter of 2020.

The Logistics and Storage (L&S) segment income from operations was $787 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $681 million for the second quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $947 million compared with $839 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The Gathering and Processing (G&P) segment income from operations was $144 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $197 million for the second quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $427 million, compared with $388 million for the second quarter of 2020.

During the quarter, MPLX generated $1,365 million in net cash provided by operating activities and $1,250 million of distributable cash flow. Excess cash during the quarter was $481 million. Distribution coverage was 1.73x for the second quarter of 2021. MPLX also maintained its distribution level in the second quarter of 2021 at $0.6875 per common unit.

"This quarter our operations continued to generate excess cash flow," said Michael J. Hennigan, MPLX chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Since announcing our unit repurchase program late last year, we have repurchased a total of $343 million of publicly held units. The company continues to exhibit resiliency and growth, and we believe our focus on disciplined capital investments and lowering the cost structure will support sustained excess cash flow."

Financial Highlights







Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per unit and ratio data)

2021





2020





2021





2020

Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP(a)

$ 706





$ 648





$ 1,445





$ (2,076)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(b)

1,374





1,227





2,726





2,521

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,365





1,105





2,489





2,114

Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX LP(b)

1,250





1,027





2,387





2,105

Distribution per common unit(c)

$ 0.6875





$ 0.6875





$ 1.3750





$ 1.3750

Distribution coverage ratio(d)

1.73x





1.39x





1.65x





1.42x

Consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA(e)

3.7x





4.1x





3.7x





4.1x



























(a) The three and six months ended June 30, 2021, includes impairments related to equity method investments of approximately $6 million and long-lived asset impairments of approximately $42 million, all

within the G&P operating segment. The six months ended June 30, 2020, includes impairments related to equity method investments of approximately $1.3 billion, goodwill impairment of approximately $1.8

billion and long-lived asset impairments of approximately $0.3 billion, all within the G&P operating segment. (b) Non-GAAP measures calculated before distributions to preferred unitholders. See reconciliation below. (c) Distributions declared by the board of directors of MPLX's general partner. (d) DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders divided by total GP and LP distributions declared. (e) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions. See reconciliation below.

Segment Results



















(In millions)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, Segment income (loss) from operations

(unaudited)

2021





2020





2021





2020

Logistics and Storage $ 787

$ 681

$ 1,510

$ 1,404 Gathering and Processing

144



197



395



(3,012)























Segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

(unaudited)





















Logistics and Storage

947



839



1,843



1,711 Gathering and Processing $ 427

$ 388

$ 883

$ 810

























Logistics & Storage

L&S segment income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 increased $106 million compared to the same period in 2020, while segment adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $108 million compared to the same period in 2020. Results for the quarter benefited from higher revenue and lower operating expenses.

Total pipeline throughputs were 5.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, 29% higher than the same quarter of 2020. The average tariff rate was $0.88 per barrel for the quarter, a decrease of 6% versus the same quarter of 2020. Terminal throughput was 3.0 million bpd for the quarter, an increase of 23% versus the same quarter of 2020.

Gathering & Processing

G&P segment income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $53 million compared to the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to non-cash impairments related to minor changes in the portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $39 million compared to the same period in 2020, as a result of higher natural gas liquids prices and lower operating expenses. These benefits were partially offset by lower gathered and processed volumes.

In the second quarter of 2021:

Gathered volumes averaged 5.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), an 8% decrease versus the second quarter of 2020.

Processed volumes averaged 8.4 bcf/d, a 1% decrease versus the second quarter of 2020.

Fractionated volumes averaged 545 thousand bpd, consistent with the second quarter of 2020.

In the Marcellus:

Gathered volumes averaged 1.3 bcf/d in the second quarter, a 6% decrease versus the second quarter of 2020.

Processed volumes averaged 5.6 bcf/d in the second quarter, a 2% increase versus the second quarter of 2020.

Fractionated volumes averaged 477 thousand bpd in the second quarter, a 3% increase versus the second quarter of 2020.

Strategic Update

MPLX remains focused on executing the strategic priorities of strict capital discipline, lowering the cost structure, and portfolio optimization. The partnership is evaluating opportunities to expand its logistics to meet the needs of today and participate in an energy-diverse future.

MPLX continues to advance its strategy of creating integrated crude oil and natural gas logistics systems from the Permian to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The three major pipeline projects in this region remain on track to begin service throughout 2021.

The Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline, in which MPLX has a 15% equity interest, continues to progress, with segments and assets expected to come online throughout 2021. The 36-inch diameter pipeline, of which 100% of the contractible capacity is committed with minimum volume commitments (MVCs), will originate in the Permian Basin and have destination points in the Houston market, with connectivity to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (MPC's) Galveston Bay refinery.

Also in the Permian, the Whistler Pipeline is designed to transport approximately 2 bcf/d of natural gas to the Agua Dulce market in south Texas. MPLX has an approximate 38% ownership in Whistler, which was placed into service in the beginning of July. Whistler is more than 90% committed with MVCs.

MPLX, WhiteWater Midstream, and West Texas Gas, Inc. (WTG) through a joint venture (JV) continue to progress a solution for natural gas liquids takeaway capacity from MPLX and WTG gas processing plants to Sweeny, Texas, with long-haul service anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2021. The JV utilizes existing infrastructure with limited new construction.

In the Marcellus, the 200 million cubic feet per day Smithburg 1 processing plant was placed into service in the beginning of July.

During the quarter, we published both our annual Sustainability and Climate-Related Scenarios reports. The reports are available on our website at www.mplx.com.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, MPLX had $8 million in cash, full availability of its $3.5 billion bank revolving credit facility expiring in July 2024, and $1.0 billion available of its $1.5 billion intercompany loan agreement with MPC. The company's leverage ratio was 3.7x at June 30, 2021.

The partnership repurchased $155 million of common units held by the public in the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2021, there is $657 million remaining available under the current board authorization.

MPLX intends to provide notice of the redemption of all of the $1 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of MPLX's LIBOR plus 1.100% per annum floating rate senior notes due September 9, 2022. The notes are expected to be redeemed on September 3, 2021, at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date. MPLX expects to fund the redemption amount initially with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under MPLX's revolving credit facility or the MPC intercompany loan agreement.

MPLX intends to refinance the notes with a subsequent notes offering, however, there is no guarantee that it will be able to do so on favorable terms, if at all, and the timing of any refinancing will be dependent on market and other conditions. The foregoing is qualified in its entirety by the redemption notice distributed to the holders of the floating rate senior notes and does not constitute an offer to buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy, securities in any jurisdiction or a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the floating rate senior notes.

MPLX remains committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit profile.

Conference Call

At 9:30 a.m. ET today, MPLX will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPLX's website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including this earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com

Investor Relations Contact: (419) 421-2071

Kristina Kazarian, Vice President

Jamie Madere, Manager

Isaac Feeney, Analyst

Media Contact: (419) 421-3312

Jamal Kheiry, Manager

Non-GAAP references

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA; consolidated debt to last twelve months pro forma adusted EBITDA, which we refer to as our leverage ratio; distributable cash flow (DCF); distribution coverage ratio; and free cash flow (FCF) and excess/deficit cash flow. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs; (iv) gain/loss on extinguishment of debt; (v) non-cash equity-based compensation; (vi) impairment expense; (vii) net interest and other financial costs; (viii) income/loss from equity method investments; (ix) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments; (x) unrealized derivative gains/losses; (xi) acquisition costs; (xii) noncontrolling interest and (xiii) other adjustments as deemed necessary. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) net maintenance capital expenditures; (iv) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (v) other adjustments as deemed necessary.

The Partnership makes a distinction between realized or unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, we record changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, we reverse the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record the realized gain or loss of the contract.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures.

DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders.

FCF and excess/deficit cash flow are financial performance measures used by management in the allocation of capital and to assess financial performance. We believe that unitholders may use this metric to analyze our ability to manage leverage and return capital. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for (i) net cash used in investing activities; (ii) contributions from MPC; (iii) contributions from noncontrolling interests and (iv) distributions to noncontrolling interests. We define excess/deficit cash flow as FCF adjusted for distributions to common and preferred unitholders.

Distribution coverage ratio is a financial performance measure used by management to reflect the relationship between the partnership's financial operating performance and cash distribution capability. We define the distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders to total GP and LP distributions declared.

Leverage ratio is a liquidity measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPLX LP (MPLX). These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPLX's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, including with respect to positive free cash flow and distribution coverage, strategic plans, capital return plans, operating cost and capital expenditure reduction objectives, and environmental, social and governance goals. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "project," "proposition," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPLX cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPLX, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPLX's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the magnitude, duration and potential resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects, including the continuation or re-imposition of travel restrictions, business and school closures, increased remote work, stay at home orders and other actions taken by individuals, government and the private sector to stem the spread of the virus; the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity, including the availability of sufficient free cash flow from operations to pay distributions and to fund future unit repurchases; the ability to access debt markets on commercially reasonable terms or at all; the timing and extent of changes in commodity prices and demand for crude oil, refined products, feedstocks or other hydrocarbon-based products; changes to the expected construction costs and timing of projects and planned investments; the reliability of processing units and other equipment and unplanned maintenance; availabilities of opportunities to divest non-core assets on commercially reasonable terms; disruptions due to equipment interruption or failure, including electrical shortages and power grid failures; the suspension, reduction or termination of MPC's obligations under MPLX's commercial agreements; other risk factors inherent to MPLX's industry; risks related to MPC; and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPLX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and in other filings with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Factors that could cause MPC's actual results to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: the success or timing of completion of ongoing or anticipated projects or transactions, including the conversion of MPC's Martinez Refinery to a renewable fuels facility; changes in the regional, national or worldwide availability and pricing of crude oil and other feedstocks and related pricing differentials political and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, and in other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the applicable communication and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Copies of MPLX's Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPLX's website at http://ir.mplx.com or by contacting MPLX's Investor Relations office. Copies of MPC's Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, MPC's website at https://www.marathonpetroleum.com/Investors/ or by contacting MPC's Investor Relations office.

























Condensed Results of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except per unit data)

2021





2020





2021





2020

Revenues and other income:





















Operating revenue $ 1,057



$ 803



$ 2,104



$ 1,719

Operating revenue - related parties

1,242





1,162





2,435





2,395

Income (loss) from equity method investments

66





89





136





(1,095)

Other income

30





27





59





54

Total revenues and other income

2,395





2,081





4,734





3,073

Costs and expenses:





















Operating expenses (including purchased product

costs)

663





435





1,244





973

Operating expenses - related parties

320





321





657





643

Depreciation and amortization

318





321





647





646

Impairment expense

42





—





42





2,165

General and administrative expenses

87





96





173





193

Other taxes

34





30





66





61

Total costs and expenses

1,464





1,203





2,829





4,681

Income (loss) from operations

931





878





1,905





(1,608)

Interest and other financial costs

216





223





441





453

Income (loss) before income taxes

715





655





1,464





(2,061)

Provision for income taxes

—





—





1





—

Net income (loss)

715





655





1,463





(2,061)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests

9





7





18





15

Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP

706





648





1,445





(2,076)

Less: Series A preferred unit distributions

21





21





41





41

Less: Series B preferred unit distributions

10





10





21





21

Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)

attributable to MPLX LP $ 675



$ 617



$ 1,383



$ (2,138)

























Per Unit Data





















Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP per

limited partner unit:





















Common – basic $ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 1.34



$ (2.02)

Common – diluted $ 0.66



$ 0.58



$ 1.34



$ (2.02)

Weighted average limited partner units

outstanding:





















Common units – basic

1,029





1,059





1,033





1,059

Common units – diluted

1,029





1,059





1,033





1,059



















































Select Financial Statistics (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions, except ratio data)

2021





2020





2021





2020

Common unit distributions declared by MPLX





















Common units (LP) – public $ 260



$ 270



$ 522



$ 540

Common units – MPC

445





445





890





903

Total GP and LP distribution declared

705





715





1,412





1,443

























Preferred unit distributions(a)





















Series A preferred unit distributions(b)

21





21





41





41

Series B preferred unit distributions(c)

10





10





21





21

Total preferred unit distributions

31





31





62





62

























Other Financial Data





















Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(d)

1,374





1,227





2,726





2,521

DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders(d) $ 1,219



$ 996



$ 2,325



$ 2,043

Distribution coverage ratio(e)

1.73x





1.39x





1.65x





1.42x

























Cash Flow Data





















Net cash flow provided by (used in):





















Operating activities $ 1,365



$ 1,105



$ 2,489



$ 2,114

Investing activities

(155)





(415)





(245)





(777)

Financing activities $ (1,226)



$ (680)



$ (2,251)



$ (1,285)



























(a) Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A and Series B preferred units as well as distributions earned on the Series B preferred, assuming a distribution is declared by the Board of Directors

(distributions on Series B preferred units are declared and payable semi-annually on Feb. 15 and Aug. 15 or the first business day thereafter). Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A

and Series B preferred units are not available to common unitholders. (b) Series A preferred units are considered redeemable securities due to the existence of redemption provisions upon a deemed liquidation event which is outside our control. These units rank senior to all

common units with respect to distributions and rights upon liquidation and effective May 13, 2018, on an as-converted basis, preferred unit holders receive the greater of $0.528125 per unit or the amount of

per unit distributions paid to holders of MPLX LP common units. (c) Series B preferred unitholders are entitled to receive a fixed distribution of $68.75 per unit, per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on Feb. 15 and Aug. 15 or the first business day thereafter. (d) Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below. (e) DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders divided by total GP and LP distribution declared.













Select Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)









(In millions, except ratio data)

June 30,

2021





December 31,

2020

Cash and cash equivalents $ 8

$ 15 Total assets

35,773



36,414 Total long-term debt(a)

19,728



20,139 Redeemable preferred units

968



968 Total equity $ 12,795

$ 13,017 Consolidated total debt to adjusted EBITDA(b)

3.7x



3.9x











Partnership units outstanding:









MPC-held common units

647



647 Public common units

380



391













(a) Outstanding intercompany borrowings were $493 million as of June 30, 2021, and zero as of Dec. 31, 2020. Includes unamortized debt issuance costs, unamortized discount/premium and long-term debt due

within one year. (b) Calculated using face value total debt and LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions. Face value total debt includes approximately $374 million and $397 million of unamortized

discount and debt issuance costs as of June 30, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively.

































Operating Statistics

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,











2021





2020



% Change



2021





2020



% Change Logistics and Storage





























Pipeline throughput (mbpd)





























Crude oil pipelines

3,475





2,733



27 %



3,379





2,971



14 % Product pipelines

2,103





1,586



33 %



1,981





1,746



13 % Total pipelines

5,578





4,319



29 %



5,360





4,717



14 % Average tariff rates ($ per

barrel)





























Crude oil pipelines $ 0.95



$ 0.99



(4) %

$ 0.95



$ 0.96



(1) % Product pipelines

0.77





0.84



(8) %



0.78





0.81



(4) % Total pipelines $ 0.88



$ 0.94



(6) %



0.89





0.90



(1) %































Terminal throughput (mbpd)

2,986





2,420



23 %



2,801





2,693



4 %































Barges at period-end

299





305



(2) %



299





305



(2) % Towboats at period-end

23





23



— %



23





23



— %

































































Gathering and

Processing Operating

Statistics (unaudited) -

Consolidated(a)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021





2020



% Change



2021





2020



% Change Gathering throughput

(mmcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

1,300





1,385



(6) %



1,299





1,402



(7) % Utica Operations(b)

—





—



— %



—





—



— % Southwest Operations

1,356





1,365



(1) %



1,364





1,461



(7) % Bakken Operations

155





126



23 %



150





141



6 % Rockies Operations

442





495



(11) %



457





544



(16) % Total gathering throughput

3,253





3,371



(4) %



3,270





3,548



(8) %































Natural gas processed

(mmcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

4,155





4,112



1 %



4,201





4,155



1 % Utica Operations(b)

—





—



— %



—





—



— % Southwest Operations

1,326





1,412



(6) %



1,311





1,530



(14) % Southern Appalachian Operations

224





223



— %



226





233



(3) % Bakken Operations

154





126



22 %



149





141



6 % Rockies Operations

429





516



(17) %



435





528



(18) % Total natural gas processed

6,288





6,389



(2) %



6,322





6,587



(4) %































C2 + NGLs fractionated

(mbpd)





























Marcellus Operations

477





464



3 %



483





460



5 % Utica Operations(b)

—





—



— %



—





—



— % Southwest Operations

—





13



(100) %



4





14



(71) % Southern Appalachian Operations

12





12



— %



11





12



(8) % Bakken Operations

25





19



32 %



22





25



(12) % Rockies Operations

4





4



— %



4





4



— % Total C2 + NGLs

fractionated

518





512



1 %



524





515



2 %

































(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements. (b) The Utica region relates to operations for partnership-operated equity method investments and thus does not have any operating statistics from a consolidated perspective. See table below for details on

Utica.

































Gathering and

Processing Operating

Statistics (unaudited) -

Operated(a)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021





2020



% Change



2021





2020



% Change Gathering throughput

(mmcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

1,300





1,385



(6) %



1,299





1,402



(7) % Utica Operations

1,531





1,903



(20) %



1,549





1,852



(16) % Southwest Operations

1,496





1,393



7 %



1,472





1,497



(2) % Bakken Operations

155





126



23 %



150





141



6 % Rockies Operations

595





683



(13) %



611





729



(16) % Total gathering

throughput

5,077





5,490



(8) %



5,081





5,621



(10) %































Natural gas processed

(mmcf/d)





























Marcellus Operations

5,605





5,516



2 %



5,641





5,519



2 % Utica Operations

499





585



(15) %



506





616



(18) % Southwest Operations

1,461





1,510



(3) %



1,414





1,595



(11) % Southern Appalachian Operations

224





223



— %



226





233



(3) % Bakken Operations

154





126



22 %



149





141



6 % Rockies Operations

429





516



(17) %



435





528



(18) % Total natural gas

processed

8,372





8,476



(1) %



8,371





8,632



(3) %































C2 + NGLs fractionated

(mbpd)





























Marcellus Operations

477





464



3 %



483





460



5 % Utica Operations

27





31



(13) %



28





33



(15) % Southwest Operations

—





13



(100) %



4





14



(71) % Southern Appalachian Operations

12





12



— %



11





12



(8) % Bakken Operations

25





19



32 %



22





25



(12) % Rockies Operations

4





4



— %



4





4



— % Total C2 + NGLs

fractionated

545





543



— %



552





548



1 %

































(a) Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.

























Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to

Net Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions)

2021





2020





2021





2020

L&S segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to

MPLX LP $ 947



$ 839



$ 1,843



$ 1,711

G&P segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to

MPLX LP

427





388





883





810

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,374





1,227





2,726





2,521

Depreciation and amortization

(318)





(321)





(647)





(646)

Provision for income taxes

—





—





(1)





—

Amortization of deferred financing costs

(18)





(15)





(35)





(29)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

—





—





12





—

Non-cash equity-based compensation

(2)





(3)





(5)





(8)

Impairment expense

(42)





—





(42)





(2,165)

Net interest and other financial costs

(198)





(208)





(418)





(424)

Income (loss) from equity method investments(a)

66





89





136





(1,095)

Distributions/adjustments related to equity method

investments

(121)





(115)





(242)





(239)

Unrealized derivative (losses) gains(b)

(36)





(6)





(39)





9

Other

—





(1)





(2)





(2)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling

interests

10





8





20





17

Net income (loss) $ 715



$ 655



$ 1,463



$ (2,061)



























(a) Includes impairment charges of $6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and $1,264 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. (b) MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, changes in the fair value of the derivative are recorded as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, the previously

recorded unrealized gain or loss is reversed and the realized gain or loss of the contract is recorded.

























L&S Reconciliation of Segment Income from

Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2021





2020





2021





2020

L&S segment income from operations $ 787



$ 681



$ 1,510



$ 1,404

Depreciation and amortization

136





138





283





276

Income from equity method investments

(35)





(40)





(71)





(90)

Distributions/adjustments related to equity method

investments

58





57





116





114

Non-cash equity-based compensation

1





2





3





5

Other

—





1





2





2

L&S segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to

MPLX LP $ 947



$ 839



$ 1,843



$ 1,711



















































G&P Reconciliation of Segment Income from

Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2021





2020





2021





2020

G&P segment income (loss) from operations $ 144



$ 197



$ 395



$ (3,012)

Depreciation and amortization

182





183





364





370

Impairment expense

42





—





42





2,165

(Income) loss from equity method investments

(31)





(49)





(65)





1,185

Distributions/adjustments related to equity method

investments

63





58





126





125

Unrealized derivative losses (gains)(a)

36





6





39





(9)

Non-cash equity-based compensation

1





1





2





3

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling

interest

(10)





(8)





(20)





(17)

G&P segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to

MPLX LP $ 427



$ 388



$ 883



$ 810



























(a) MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, changes in the fair value of the derivative are

recorded as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss is reversed and the realized gain or loss of the contract is recorded.













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to

MPLX LP and DCF Attributable to GP and LP

Unitholders from Net Income (Loss) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2021





2020





2021





2020

Net income (loss) $ 715



$ 655



$ 1,463



$ (2,061)

Provision for income taxes

—





—





1





—

Amortization of deferred financing costs

18





15





35





29

Gain on extinguishment of debt

—





—





(12)





—

Net interest and other financial costs

198





208





418





424

Income (loss) from operations

931





878





1,905





(1,608)

Depreciation and amortization

318





321





647





646

Non-cash equity-based compensation

2





3





5





8

Impairment expense

42





—





42





2,165

(Income) loss from equity method investments

(66)





(89)





(136)





1,095

Distributions/adjustments related to equity method

investments

121





115





242





239

Unrealized derivative losses (gains)(a)

36





6





39





(9)

Other

—





1





2





2

Adjusted EBITDA

1,384





1,235





2,746





2,538

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling

interests

(10)





(8)





(20)





(17)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,374





1,227





2,726





2,521

Deferred revenue impacts

40





40





62





63

Net interest and other financial costs

(198)





(208)





(418)





(424)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(28)





(33)





(46)





(67)

Maintenance capital expenditures reimbursements

10





6





17





20

Equity method investment capital expenditures paid

out

(2)





(4)





(3)





(11)

Other(b)

54





(1)





49





3

DCF attributable to MPLX LP

1,250





1,027





2,387





2,105

Preferred unit distributions(c)

(31)





(31)





(62)





(62)

DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders $ 1,219



$ 996



$ 2,325



$ 2,043



























(a) MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, changes in the fair value of the derivative are

recorded as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss is reversed and the realized gain or loss of the contract is recorded. (b) 2021 includes one time impact from Refining Logistics harmonization project of $54 million. (c) Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A preferred units, Series B preferred units and TexNew Mex units, as well as cash distributions earned by the Series B preferred units (as the Series B

preferred units are declared and payable semi-annually), assuming a distribution is declared by the Board of Directors. Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units, Series

B preferred units and TexNew Mex units are not available to common unitholders. The TexNew Mex units were eliminated effective Feb. 1, 2021.







Reconciliation of Net Income to Last Twelve Month (LTM) Pro forma adjusted

EBITDA (unaudited)

June 30,

(In millions)

2021





2020

LTM Net income (loss) $ 2,837



$ (1,945)

LTM Net income to adjusted EBITDA adjustments

2,579





6,950

LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

5,416





5,005

LTM Pro forma/Predecessor adjustments for acquisitions

—





108

LTM Pro forma adjusted EBITDA

5,416





5,113

Consolidated debt(a) $ 20,102



$ 20,938

Consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA

3.7x



4.1x













(a) Consolidated debt excludes unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized discount/premium. Consolidated debt includes long-term debt due within one year and borrowing under the loan agreement

with MPC.



















Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to

MPLX LP and DCF Attributable to GP and LP

Unitholders from Net Cash Provided by Operating

Activities (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2021





2020





2021





2020

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,365



$ 1,105



$ 2,489



$ 2,114

Changes in working capital items

(204)





(100)





(170)





12

All other, net

(14)





4





(29)





(26)

Non-cash equity-based compensation

2





3





5





8

Net (loss) gain on disposal of assets

(1)





(1)





(1)





(1)

Current income taxes

1





1





2





1

Gain on extinguishment of debt

—





—





(12)





—

Net interest and other financial costs

198





208





418





424

Unrealized derivative losses (gains)(a)

36





6





39





(9)

Other adjustments related to equity method

investments

1





8





3





13

Other

—





1





2





2

Adjusted EBITDA

1,384





1,235





2,746





2,538

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling

interests

(10)





(8)





(20)





(17)

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP

1,374





1,227





2,726





2,521

Deferred revenue impacts

40





40





62





63

Net interest and other financial costs

(198)





(208)





(418)





(424)

Maintenance capital expenditures

(28)





(33)





(46)





(67)

Maintenance capital expenditures reimbursements

10





6





17





20

Equity method investment capital expenditures paid

out

(2)





(4)





(3)





(11)

Other(b)

54





(1)





49





3

DCF attributable to MPLX LP

1,250





1,027





2,387





2,105

Preferred unit distributions(c)

(31)





(31)





(62)





(62)

DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders $ 1,219



$ 996



$ 2,325



$ 2,043



























(a) MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, changes in the fair value of the derivative are

recorded as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss is reversed and the realized gain or loss of the contract is recorded. (b) 2021 includes one time impact from Refining Logistics harmonization project of $54 million. (c) Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A preferred units, Series B preferred units and TexNew Mex units, as well as cash distributions earned by the Series B preferred units (as the Series B

preferred units are declared and payable semi-annually), assuming a distribution is declared by the Board of Directors. Cash distributions declared/to be paid to holders of the Series A preferred units, Series

B preferred units and TexNew Mex units are not available to common unitholders. The TexNew Mex units were eliminated effective Feb. 1, 2021.

























Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating

Activities to Free Cash Flow (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2021





2020





2021





2020

Net cash provided by operating activities(a) $ 1,365



$ 1,105



$ 2,489



$ 2,114

Adjustments to reconcile net cash provided by

operating activities to free cash flow





















Net cash used in investing activities

(155)





(415)





(245)





(777)

Contributions from MPC

10





6





17





20

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(10)





(8)





(20)





(17)

Free cash flow

1,210





688





2,241





1,340

Distributions to common and preferred unitholders

(729)





(749)





(1,483)





(1,507)

Excess (deficit) cash flow(b) $ 481



$ (61)



$ 758



$ (167)



























(a) The three months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, include a decrease in working capital of $204 million and $100 million, respectively. The six months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020,

include a decrease in working capital of $170 million and an increase in working capital of $12 million, respectively. (b) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, $155 million and $310 million of excess cash flow generated was used to repurchase common units held by the public, respectively.

























Capital Expenditures (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30, (In millions)

2021





2020





2021





2020

Capital Expenditures:





















Growth capital expenditures $ 84



$ 185



$ 155



$ 469

Growth capital reimbursements

—





—





—





—

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

49





131





84





222

Return of capital

—





(41)





—





(110)

Capitalized interest

(5)





(10)





(10)





(23)

Total growth capital expenditures

128





265





229





558

Maintenance capital expenditures

28





33





46





67

Maintenance capital reimbursements

(10)





(6)





(17)





(20)

Total maintenance capital expenditures

18





27





29





47

























Total growth and maintenance capital

expenditures

146





292





258





605

Investments in unconsolidated affiliates(a)

(49)





(131)





(84)





(222)

Return of capital(a)

—





41





—





110

Growth and maintenance capital reimbursements(b)

10





6





17





20

Decrease in capital accruals

(3)





111





34





172

Capitalized interest

5





10





10





23

Additions to property, plant and equipment, net(a) $ 109



$ 329



$ 235



$ 708



























(a) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates, return of capital and additions to property, plant and equipment, net are shown as separate lines within Investing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash

Flows. (b) Growth and maintenance capital reimbursements are included in the contributions from MPC line within financing activities in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

