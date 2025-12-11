MPM Medical Launches New Collagen At-Home Wound Care Kits and Proprietary Wound Care Portal to Improve Patient Compliance and Access

*New turnkey solution supports post-operative and wound care patients with HCPCS-compliant collagen kits and simple insurance verification*

MESQUITE, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MPM Medical , a U.S. leader in advanced wound care and manufacturer of American-made 100% bovine collagen, announced today the launch of its new TripleHelix ™ Wound Care Collagen At-Home Patient Care Kits. This new product line is backed with patient care technology designed to expand access, improve patient compliance, and support providers offering post-operative or ongoing wound care.

These new HCPCS-compliant at-home kits are built around MPM Medical's trusted collagen technologies, including TripleHelix Advanced Wound Care Collagen Powder and Pads. Designed for patients requiring continued care between office visits and post-surgery, the kits provide a turnkey way for providers with a DME license to extend care beyond the clinic—without managing inventory or shipping.

MPM Medical's kits are available in 15-day and 30-day options which include three simple steps for simplicity of use:

Step 1: Cleanse utilizing the MPM Medical antiseptic cleanser and gauze provided

Step 2: Treat with the TripleHelix Collagen provided – available in 1g collagen powder, 2x2 collagen pad, or7x7 collagen pad

Step 3: Cover with the bordered dressing to protect the wound between treatments

All collagen components are U.S.-made, 100% bovine, with no chemicals added, proven effective at accelerating the wound healing process and reducing erythema and edema.

Each kit includes products with assigned HCPCS codes, allowing providers to offer insurance-covered collagen wound care at home. To simplify this process, MPM Medical provides free insurance verification.

With a single upload of a demographic sheet, providers can:

Verify patient coverage

View eligibility and benefits

Submit requests for at-home kits

Arrange complimentary shipping directly to the patient's home

This platform eliminates administrative burden, enhances compliance, and ensures patients receive the collagen dressings they need—quickly and accurately.

"Our mission has always been to help as many patients as possible achieve successful healing," said Mark Overcash, RN, WCSP, National Sales Director of Wound Care at MPM Medical. "With our new simple-to-use wound care portal and pre-packaged collagen kits, we're helping providers achieve higher patient compliance with at-home treatments—whether post-operative or during ongoing wound care procedures. It's a game changer for patient access."

This expansion follows MPM Medical's recent acquisition of collagen manufacturing —positioning the company as one of the nation's leading producers of American-made, low-endotoxin collagen.

"Our new collagen kit program allows us to support providers in a way that reduces clinic workload, increases patient adherence, and expands access to high-quality collagen wound care nationwide," said Marissa Ransdell, MBA, WCSP, Marketing Director at MPM Medical. "We're removing barriers so patients can continue healing between visits with the same clinical-grade collagen they receive in the office."

To learn more about MPM Medical's collagen or at-home kits, visit mpmmed.com or email [email protected] .

Media Contact: Marissa Ransdell, MBA, WCSP Marketing Director [email protected] 972-893-4049

