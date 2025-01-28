MetaMatrix™ Antibacterial Collagen Reduces Surgical Site Infection Rates

The webinar will take place on Monday, February 24, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 6:45 PM CST and will be hosted online. Attendees can register at this link.

Event Highlights

Clinical Study Overview : Discover the methods, results, and practical applications of MetaMatrix™ Antibacterial Surgical Collagen in hip and knee arthroplasty.

: Discover the methods, results, and practical applications of MetaMatrix™ Antibacterial Surgical Collagen in hip and knee arthroplasty. Study Results: Of the 285 arthroplasties performed during the study, only one surgical site infection occurred, resulting in an SSI incidence of 0.0035%.

Expert Insights : Hear from study author Dr. Bilal Mahmood , a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon and MetaMatrix user, as he shares his experience and strategies for SSI prevention.

: Hear from study author a Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon and MetaMatrix user, as he shares his experience and strategies for SSI prevention. Interactive Q&A: Engage with Dr. Mahmood during a 15-minute live Q&A session.

About MetaMatrix™ Antibacterial Surgical Collagen

MetaMatrix™ is a non-hydrolyzed 100% Type I Bovine Collagen developed to meet the stringent demands of surgical applications, including compliance with the FDA's lower endotoxin requirements for orthopedic surgical procedures. MetaMatrix is available in collagen powder and pad formats and is applied above the fascia layer to reduce surgical site infection risks and assist in surgical wound healing by supporting tissue regeneration.

MetaMatrix's low pH formula demonstrates antibacterial properties against pathogens associated with surgical site infections. MetaMatrix is specifically designed for use in surgical settings, offering a reliable, innovative, and easy-to-implement solution for improving patient outcomes.

Why Attend?

This webinar is an invaluable opportunity for orthopedic surgeons and medical sales representatives to deepen their understanding of the role of collagen in surgical wounds and MetaMatrix's ability to reduce SSIs and improve patient outcomes. The study's findings underscore the effectiveness of MetaMatrix Collagen Powder in supporting safer surgical outcomes, particularly in hip and knee arthroplasty. Read the full study here.

Reserve your spot today to gain actionable insights and engage with an expert in the field of orthopedic surgery.

Event Details:

Date : Monday, February 24, 2025

: Time : 6:00 PM – 6:45 PM CST

: – Location : Online

: Online Registration Link: Register here

About MPM Medical

Since 1992, MPM Medical has developed Medical Products that Matter™, focusing on innovation in advanced wound care. Partnering with healthcare professionals, MPM Medical delivers solutions that enhance patient outcomes, including the 100% Type I Bovine Collagen line, MetaMatrix™ Antibacterial Collagen, ACM Surgical™ Collagen, and TripleHelix™ Wound Care Collagen.

Our flagship brands include RegeneCare HA™—a 2% lidocaine hydrogel; ExcelSAP™—silicone, skin-friendly super absorbent dressings; and TriSAP™™— silicone, super absorbent dressings with 1% silver. MPM Medical also offers insurance-covered at-home wound care kits to support patient adherence, as well as online access to over-the-counter advanced wound care solutions.

Dedicated to advancing healthcare through quality and service, MPM Medical's wound care–certified sales professionals provide complimentary samples to healthcare providers. Learn more at mpmmed.com or contact us at [email protected] / 1-800-232-5512.

SOURCE MPM Medical