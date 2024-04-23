MPM Medical Launching New Wound Care Products and Branding

New data will also be showcased at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care

MESQUITE, Texas, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPM Medical, a pioneer in the advanced wound care industry, will participate in the 2024 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring | Wound Healing Society (WHS) held May 14-18 in Orlando. As the largest gathering of multidisciplinary wound care clinicians in the United States, this year's symposium will be a momentous event for MPM Medical.

MPM Medical’s 2% Lidocaine hydrogel, RegeneCareHA™, is improving the formula to increase the amount of Hyaluronic Acid due to the benefits in wound care.

In addition to being an exhibitor, MPM Medical is honored to be one of only nine companies featured in the new product showcase where they will feature two products — a new and improved formula of the best-seller RegeneCare HA™ and an expanded offering of its ExcelSAP™ Super Absorbent Dressing line.

RegeneCare HA™, an Aloe Vera-based hydrogel containing Procollagen, 2% Lidocaine, and Hyaluronic Acid has a new and improved formula launching in 2024. MPM Medical is enhancing the formula to provide more than an 800-fold increase in Hyaluronic Acid. Hyaluronic Acid helps to form granulation tissue as it supports reepithelization and remodeling. Hyaluronic Acid works during each phase of the wound healing process and is a crucial ingredient in this one-of-a-kind product.

ExcelSAP™, a silicone super absorbent dressing line available in bordered and non-bordered sizes is expanding to now include 2" x 3", 5" x 6" Oval, and 4" x 10". The expansion of this skin-friendly dressing reflects the market demand due to an uptick of heavily exudating wounds. The product is already available in the following sizes:

4" x 4" Bordered and Non-Bordered

6" x 6" Non-Bordered

6" x 7" Bordered

Sacral 6.7" x 7" Bordered

"Seeing an established vendor such as MPM Medical have a significant presence at this year's symposium not only celebrates their success but also highlights the promise of future advancements," said Kristen Membrino, Associate Vice President, Wound Care Learning Network, HMP Global. "SAWC Spring | WHS attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the most innovative industry supporters in the wound care field."

Attendees are invited to stop by the MPM Medical booth #633 for product demonstrations from our certified wound care experts or to request product samples. In addition to the expanded range of advanced wound care products, MPM Medical's booth will be showcasing the company's new corporate branding and tagline, Medical Products that Matter™.

National Sales Manager for MPM Medical, Nathan Lavalle, CWCMs, notes, "As we unveil our new corporate branding, we celebrate not just a change in appearance but a reflection of the superior products and customer service that define our brand."

Also in attendance will be MPM Medical's newly appointed Clinical Consultant, Caitlin Crews-Stowe, Ph.D., MPH, CPH, CIC, CPHQ, VA-BC. Dr. Stowe will be presenting two abstracts on behalf of MPM Medical. The first is based on the 100% Type I Bovine Collagen, TripleHelix Wound Care Collagen Powder, titled, "Efficacy of a Type I Bovine Collagen Powder in the Wound Healing Process." The second measures the safety of RegeneCare HA and is titled, "Evaluation of Lidocaine Absorption from a Lidocaine Hydrogel."

The abstracts will be displayed on May 16-17 and their poster numbers are LR012 and LR013, respectively.

About MPM Medical

Since 1992, MPM Medical has been dedicated to the development and distribution of Medical Products that Matter™. With a focus on innovation in the advanced wound care industry, MPM Medical collaborates with clinicians and surgeons to pioneer new and enhanced products that significantly impact patient outcomes such as the 100% Type I Bovine Collagen line, ACM Surgical™, MetaMatrix™, and TripleHelix™ Wound Care Collagen. All sales specialists are certified wound care experts and samples are always complimentary, including well-known brands like RegeneCare HA™, ExcelSAP™, SilverMed™, CoolMagic™, and DryMax™. MPM Medical is committed to advancing healthcare through excellence in product development, quality, and service. Visit mpmmed.com to learn more.

