MPM Medical Launches Wound, Ostomy, and Continence (WOC) Nurse Initiative

MESQUITE, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Nurses Day, MPM Medical is proud to announce its corporate membership with the Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nurses Society™ (WOCN®) and its attendance at the society's annual conference, WOCNext®.

As an innovator in the advanced wound care industry, this new collaboration allows MPM Medical to support WOCN®'s mission and vision and will help educate the society's membership of over 5,500 healthcare professionals specializing in wound, ostomy, and incontinence treatment and prevention.

As a corporate sponsor, MPM Medical is committed to supporting and educating wound, ostomy, and continence (WOC) nurses.

"Corporate members, like MPM Medical, are extremely important to the vitality of the WOCN® Society," says Vicky Pontieri-Lewis, MS, RN, ACNS-BC-CWOCN, President of the WOCN® Society. "MPM Medical is a leader in the advanced wound care industry and the support they'll be able to provide our community of wound, ostomy, and continence (WOC) nurses is unparalleled."

National Sales Manager for MPM Medical, Nathan Lavalle, CWCMs, adds, "As the U.S. population ages, the demand for wound, ostomy, and continence nurses increases. Our team of certified wound care specialists wants to help educate these healthcare providers about the ever-changing products available to them. Together, we can improve the quality of care offered."

Providing education and giving back to the healthcare community is also part of MPM Medical's intent to recommit to its mission, vision, and core values being unveiled next week. The new branding, as well as the new and improved formula of the best-seller RegeneCare HA™, will be available for nurses at this year's WOCNext® conference, which takes place June 9-12 in Cleveland. For product education and samples, attendees can visit MPM Medical at exhibit booth #748.

Since 1992, MPM Medical has been dedicated to the development and distribution of Medical Products that Matter™. With a focus on innovation in the advanced wound care industry, MPM Medical collaborates with clinicians and surgeons to pioneer new and enhanced products that significantly impact patient outcomes such as the 100% Type I Bovine Collagen line, ACM Surgical™, MetaMatrix™, and TripleHelix™ Wound Care Collagen. All sales specialists are certified wound care experts and samples are always complimentary, including well-known brands like RegeneCare HA™, ExcelSAP™, SilverMed™, CoolMagic™, and DryMax™. MPM Medical is committed to advancing healthcare through excellence in product development, quality, and service. Visit mpmmed.com to learn more.

