mPower Bolsters Leadership as Demand for Space-Based Solar Power Accelerates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- mPower Technology, Inc. , the leader in flexible solar power for space, today announced the appointment of four senior executives to its leadership team. These hires follow a period of significant momentum for the company, including the launch of the world's first automated, high-volume space solar production line and a strategic investment from Lockheed Martin Ventures—positioning mPower to scale manufacturing, expand commercial adoption, and support mission-critical space programs.

New leadership appointments:

Scott Hughes, Chief Financial Officer

Scott Hughes is a seasoned finance and operations executive with deep experience supporting technology companies through growth, commercialization, and operational scale. Prior to joining mPower, Hughes served as CFO and COO of Totum Labs, where he led financial strategy, operations, and organizational growth for a venture-backed technology company.

Earlier in his career, Hughes was Chief Financial Officer at Ostendo Technologies, overseeing financial operations during a critical period of product development and commercialization. At mPower, Hughes will guide financial planning, capital strategy, reporting, and operational finance to support continued production scale-up and long-term growth.

James Heller, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

James Heller is a proven founder-operator and commercial leader with a track record of building categories and scaling revenue. He is the co-founder and former CEO of Wrapify, where he spent a decade building the company into a market-defining media platform. Under his leadership, Wrapify raised $10.3 million in funding, generated more than $45 million in media sales, developed patented media measurement technology, and sold to 25% of the top 100 U.S. brand advertisers, including five of the top ten. Wrapify was successfully acquired by Wrapmate in 2023.

At mPower, Heller will lead commercial strategy, partnerships, and go-to-market execution to accelerate adoption of DragonSCALES™ across commercial, civil, and national security space markets.

Jeff Cyran, Vice President of Supply Chain

Jeff Cyran brings more than 25 years of global supply chain and operations leadership across high-volume, quality-critical manufacturing environments. Most recently, Jeff served as Vice President of Supply Chain at SunPower Corporation, where he led the company's end-to-end supply chain organization, overseeing procurement, logistics, demand planning, customer fulfillment, reverse logistics, and supplier contract negotiations. His responsibilities included EBITDA generation, inventory-driven cash-flow optimization, and cost reduction across a globally distributed team in the U.S. and Philippines.

Prior to SunPower, Cyran held senior leadership roles at Amazon, including Head of Quality Assurance for Amazon Private Brands, where he was responsible for product and factory quality across more than 500 vendors and 20,000 consumer products worldwide. At mPower, Cyran will lead supply chain strategy and operational execution as the company scales high-volume DragonSCALES™ manufacturing.

Adriel Carreño, Vice President of Business Development

Adriel Carreño brings deep space-industry business development and engineering experience to mPower. He most recently served as Vice President of Business Development at Spectrolab, a Boeing subsidiary and global leader in high-efficiency space solar cells, where he led strategic growth initiatives and customer engagement for advanced solar products. Prior to that role, Carreño spent more than five years as Director of Solar Products Business Development at Spectrolab, driving market expansion and program growth.

Earlier in his career, Carreño worked as a Spacecraft Systems Engineer at The Boeing Company, giving him a strong technical foundation in spacecraft design and mission requirements. At mPower, Carreño will lead business development efforts aligned with commercial, civil, and national security space priorities.

"2025 marked a pivotal year for mPower from industrializing our manufacturing footprint to securing strategic capital that validates the vision behind DragonSCALES™," said Kevin Hell, President & CEO of mPower. "These leadership appointments bring the expertise we need to scale operations and commercial impact as we enter the next phase of delivering resilient, high-performance space power solutions."

About mPower Technology

mPower Technology is reshaping the future of space solar with DragonSCALES™. Designed for mass production using standard silicon PV processes, DragonSCALES delivers high-performance, scalable solar power for spacecraft of all types. Learn more at https://mpowertech.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

