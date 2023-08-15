MPOWER Financing Completes B Corporation™ Certification

News provided by

MPOWER Financing

15 Aug, 2023, 08:12 ET

This milestone reflects MPOWER's continued commitment to socio-economic mobility for bright minds across the globe

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWER Financing ("MPOWER"), a mission-driven fintech firm and a leading provider of scholarships and no-cosigner loans to promising students from around the world, announced today that it has completed a 2-year process to become a Certified B Corporation™ ("B Corp"), another key milestone in its long-term commitment to making a positive social impact on a global scale.

Continue Reading
B Corporation Certification reflects MPOWER’s continued commitment to socio-economic mobility for bright minds across the globe
B Corporation Certification reflects MPOWER’s continued commitment to socio-economic mobility for bright minds across the globe

Certified B Corps are leaders in the worldwide movement to drive an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy, according to B Lab, the nonprofit organization that verifies and credentials B Corp applicants. B Lab performed a comprehensive review of MPOWER's social and environmental policies and processes across five categories: governance, workers, community, environment and customers. Notable B Corps include Patagonia, Toms Shoes, Etsy, and Ben & Jerry's on the retail side, Laureate Education and Coursera in the Education space, and Lemonade Insurance and Aspiration Bank in financial services.

"This certification is a testament to MPOWER's continued commitment to democratizing access to education for millions of promising students from around the world," said Manu Smadja, CEO and Co-Founder of MPOWER Financing. "We were incorporated in Delaware as a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) nearly a decade ago, we've been GIIRS-rated multiple years, we measure and publish our impact according to UN metrics yearly, and we continue to positively change the lives of bright minds around the world with each and every loan we make. We're impacting 10,000 students this year alone."

MPOWER publishes an annual Social Impact Report that analyzes the role that its financing plays in helping international students obtain a high-quality education and the many positive outcomes these students achieve when they are empowered to follow their dreams. As one MPOWER student recently wrote, "Many brilliant students can see their dreams of studying abroad become a reality thanks to [MPOWER's] support." The report also serves to encourage higher-education institutions, policymakers, and the private sector to collectively further remove barriers that these students face when pursuing higher education.

The B certification comes on top of several other impact distinctions that MPOWER received this year, including being a Certified Great Place to Work, topping the Washington Business Journal's Corporate Diversity Index, and Fintech Futures Banking For Good.

About MPOWER Financing

MPOWER Financing, co-headquartered in Washington, D.C. and Bengaluru, India, is a mission-driven fintech company and the leading provider of global education loans. Its proprietary algorithm analyzes overseas and domestic credit data as well as the future earning potential to serve promising international and DACA students. MPOWER works with over 400 top universities across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. The MPOWER team consists of former international students and provides students with personal financial education and career support to prepare them for life after school.

MPOWER is a Certified B Corp and Great Place To Work, one of the best fintechs to work for, and the best tech workplace for diversity. The company is hiring for positions worldwide.

SOURCE MPOWER Financing

Also from this source

MPOWER Financing Names Banking and Fintech Veteran Anand Cavale Chief Growth Officer

MPOWER Financing crea una sección sin fines de lucro para otorgar becas a ciudadanos de todo el mundo

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.