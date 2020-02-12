mPower Technology Accelerates Growth with Expansion of Executive Team and Establishment of San Diego Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative solar technology startup, mPower Technology, announced today that it has opened a new office in San Diego, CA. Located in the north San Diego County region, the office will support and grow the company's sales, marketing and other business functions.

"Our new San Diego office complements our existing Albuquerque headquarters which continues to drive our engineering, product development and R&D efforts," said Kevin Hell, President and CEO, mPower Technology. "In addition to being closer to many of our target customers, San Diego presents an attractive pool of talented technology executives with relevant experience in semiconductor, aerospace/defense, and IoT/wireless markets that we can draw upon to augment our existing team."

Additionally, Jason Wilson has joined mPower as Vice President and General Manager of Terrestrial and IoT (Internet of Things) Applications. With vast experience in wireless, IoT and defense markets, Wilson will oversee business development and growth of mPower's remote off-grid portable power segments and renewable energy solutions for IoT.

"Jason's proven leadership in the global industrial IoT industry, and his broad go-to-market and strategic partner development track record are well suited to expand mPower's DragonSCALES technology into these additional markets," added Hell.

mPower Technology has developed DragonSCALES™ (SemiConductor Active Layer Embedded Solar), an array of individually interconnected cells of highly efficient silicon that can be meshed into any shape or form. They are lightweight, flexible, resilient and extremely reliable, overcoming the low-voltage limitations of today's rigid solar cells. DragonSCALES are ideally suited for terrestrial and remote power applications. Subsequently, as a result of its leading-edge solar technology, the company was recently awarded an SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) contract from the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center to develop and test solar modules for soldier portable and shelter power applications. mPower's DragonSCALES have been demonstrated, operationally tested and commercially deployed for markets including aerospace and remote power, and the company is currently completing design and testing demonstrators for terrestrial applications.

mPower Technology is shaping the future of solar power with a revolutionary new technology called DragonSCALES™ (SemiConductor Active Layer Embedded Solar), a completely flexible, interconnected mesh of miniature solar cells. Leveraging well-established and affordable materials, processes, and tools from the silicon photovoltaic (PV) and microelectronics industries, DragonSCALES enable completely new design options for solar power, removing the constraints of existing silicon and gallium arsenide solar solutions, and enabling highly flexible, resilient, light-weight designs that can be rapidly deployed at extremely low cost. For further information, please contact info@mpower.technology.

