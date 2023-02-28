mPower Technology Announces Strategic Partnership and Factory Expansion with GTM Advanced Structures for Automated, High-Volume Space Panel Manufacturing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative space solar technology company, mPower Technology, and independent advanced aerospace structures and solar panel manufacturing company, GTM Advanced Structures (GTM-AS), announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic manufacturing partnership to support mPower's ability to deliver low-cost, high-volume space solar panels to meet the demands of its growing customer base. GTM-AS's extensive experience in space power, advanced manufacturing techniques and European presence were a natural fit to support mPower's space customers globally.

This agreement includes an initial expansion of mPower's manufacturing presence at GTM-AS site to a total of more than 20,000 square feet (over 2,000 m2) and a dedicated team to produce the company's DragonSCALES™ space solar panels. DragonSCALES modules produced at mPower's existing US-based contract manufacturer will be integrated into higher level space panel assemblies at this expanded facility with GTM-AS. mPower and GTM-AS will continue to develop materials, processes and automation techniques to support the reliable, high-throughput and low-cost demands of its customers and the space market. This partnership has already produced space solar panels leveraging mPower's modules that are operational in low-Earth orbit and deliveries continue with a backlog of customer orders.

The unique architecture of DragonSCALES modules enables innovative new designs for space solar panels and fully integrated solar array wings. DragonSCALES modules can be customized to any shape, size, thickness and voltage to meet application-specific requirements at the lowest cost. By leveraging existing semiconductor fabrication processes, DragonSCALES reduces risk and cost, and production can readily be scaled to deliver megawatts of power per year. mPower continues to advance the DragonSCALES product by incorporating the latest high-efficiency photovoltaic cells and by leveraging techniques to minimize radiation degradation.

"We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with GTM-AS," said Kevin Hell, CEO and president of mPower Technology. "This collaboration enables mPower to rapidly and cost-effectively build fully integrated DragonSCALES space solar panels to meet the high-volume manufacturing requirements for our global space customers."

"As the demand for space power continues to increase, GTM-AS and mPower have shown that we are firmly committed to supporting the needs of our customers on a variety of missions," said Jan Willem Gunnink, CEO and president of GTM-AS. "We look forward to expanding the partnership to deliver state-of-the-art solutions for the ever-expanding space market."

About mPower Technology

mPower Technology is shaping the future of solar power with a revolutionary new technology called DragonSCALES™, a completely flexible, interconnected mesh of miniature solar cells. Leveraging well-established and affordable materials, processes and tools for the silicon PV and microelectronics industries, DragonSCALES enables completely new design options for solar power, removing the constraints of existing silicon and gallium arsenide solar solutions, and enabling highly flexible, resilient, lightweight designs that can be rapidly deployed at extremely low cost. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit mpowertech.com for the latest news and information.

About GTM Advanced Structures

GTM Advanced Structures is an independent technology-based company, located in The Netherlands, providing complete support to companies in the development and realization of advanced structures. Active in the aerospace as well as space market, GTM Advanced Structures supports OEM, and component & material manufacturers in product development and by supplying new products, including the development and manufacture of structures and solar panels for satellites.

