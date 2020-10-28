MPOWERHealth Announces Leading Texas Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Adam Bruggeman As New Chief Medical Officer

Bruggeman is an accomplished spine surgeon, published researcher and speaker, with more than 13 years of experience in the medical field. A leading orthopedic surgeon in Texas, he runs his own practice, Texas Spine Care Center, with privileges at numerous San Antonio-area hospitals.

"Adam brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our team, including a valuable perspective on ways in which MPOWERHealth can help independent physicians improve their practices to compete and thrive in a value-based care world," said MPOWERHealth Chief Executive Officer and founder Scott LaRoque. "We are bringing him on at a crucial point in our company's growth as we expand throughout the country."

Bruggeman's dedication to treating the "whole" patient – which includes addressing the connection between orthopedics and opioid addiction – led him to found NuHope, an outpatient center specializing in pain management and treatment of opioid dependency. As founder of NuHope, Bruggeman has been involved in supporting efforts to change outdated policies at the state and federal level that will lead to better treatment options for those going through opioid use, misuse, abuse and dependency.

"MPOWERHealth is revolutionizing how independent physicians can continue to do business at a time when many are compelled to seek employment with larger health networks. My clinical experience perfectly aligns with the company's efforts to further improve the practices of independent physicians in this changing marketplace," Bruggeman said.

Dr. Bruggeman received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio in 2007, and also holds a master's degree in hospital administration from Trinity University in San Antonio. He was named to the Texas Super Doctors list in 2020, was selected as a member of the American Orthopedic Association's Emerging Leaders program in 2012 and was just named a member of the health care systems committee for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

About MPOWERHealth

MPOWERHealth is dedicated to empowering better health care through innovative solutions for specialty physicians, hospitals and payors. Its services include integrated physician networks that support collaboration between neuromusculoskeletal physicians to promote quality improvements; best-in-class intraoperative neuromonitoring and surgical assist services for physicians, hospitals, health systems and medical facilities; and bundled solutions for payors and employers that create direct access to the highest level of conservative spine care at a set cost. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, MPOWERHealth serves more than 400 physicians, 40,000-plus patients annually and more than 300 facilities in 24 states. For more information and to see the company's comprehensive service offerings, visitwww.mpoweringhealthcare.com

