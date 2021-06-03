MPOWERHealth Expands Research Capabilities To Support Value-Based Care Initiatives

ADDISON, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWERHealth has recently expanded its research capabilities to support its value-based care initiatives and identify new opportunities and methodologies to improve patient outcomes and optimize operating room, practice and facility efficiencies. The Texas-based healthcare organization has appointed Natalie Peartree, Ph.D., as senior manager of research to oversee the expanded research division, which includes collaborating with outside partners.

"We are committed to investing in infrastructure and research that will help independent specialty physicians, payors and hospitals improve the quality of care to patients, as well as the quality of service that we as an organization deliver to our physician and facility partners in neuro- and musculoskeletal surgery," said MPOWERHealth CEO and Founder Scott LaRoque.

Peartree will oversee the work of the in-house research team and collaborations with external partners on a variety of studies this year and beyond.

"We pride ourselves on leveraging data to inform decisions that ultimately improve healthcare. Expanding our research capabilities allows us to not only answer more questions about what key factors drive successful outcomes with patients and for our surgeon partners, but also enables us to optimize those factors to guide healthcare towards more innovative solutions," Peartree said.

Several studies are currently in the works, including one centered on intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM). That study, in collaboration with Dr. Jared Ament, lead research consultant at MPOWERHealth and president of Neuronomics LLC, looks at the economic value of IONM and how to improve patient outcomes while lowering costs. Other studies focus on exploring the benefits of a team-based operating room model on patient outcomes and operating room efficiencies, improving testing methods for evaluating accurate hardware placement and machine learning to help identify optimal care solutions and predict future outcomes.

"Our approach to data-driven decision-making has the potential to positively impact healthcare and truly make a difference in patients' quality of life," said Dr. Adam Bruggeman, chief medical officer at MPOWERHealth and a leading Texas orthopedic surgeon. "The outcome of our research will help us understand the impact of surgical decision-making, which is paramount to our success in the healthcare industry."

MPOWERHealth has made significant investments – including a recent $7 million infusion in infrastructure for a clinically integrated network – to support independent physicians, payors and hospitals in driving better outcomes and creating efficiencies as healthcare moves toward value-based care.

