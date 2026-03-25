MPS Limited Announces Appointment of Deepti Singh as Chief People Officer

NEW DELHI and CHENNAI, India, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MPS Limited, a leading global provider of content, platforms and learning solutions, today announced the appointment of Ms. Deepti Singh as Chief People Officer (CPO), effective March 23, 2026.

This appointment reflects MPS' continued focus on strengthening its leadership team to support its next phase of global growth. In her role, Deepti will lead the company's global people strategy, with a focus on building a high-performance culture, enhancing organizational capability, and enabling talent strategies aligned with business priorities.

As MPS continues to expand its global footprint across platforms, content, and strategic acquisitions, the role of the CPO will be central to driving alignment, strengthening leadership capability, and building a culture of accountability and operational excellence across the organization.

Announcing the appointment, Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO, MPS Limited, said, "Our journey requires more than just operational efficiency. The scale-up demands a fundamental commitment to an ownership culture. Deepti joins us to ensure our people strategy is as high-performing and value-engineered as our business operations. At MPS, we view our Triple E values of Excellence, Efficiency, and Empathy not alone as HR initiatives, but as the business requirements for global scale. Deepti's expertise in navigating high-growth environments will be timely as we drive accountability and clarity across our global teams."

Deepti will lead key strategic priorities across the people function, including advancing talent density and leadership development, strengthening employee engagement and internal communications, and enabling effective organizational design and talent acquisition strategies. She will also play a critical role in supporting integration efforts for current and future acquisitions, ensuring alignment with MPS' values and operating model.

About Deepti Singh

Deepti Singh is a global human resources leader with over 16 years of experience across high-growth technology organizations in India and North America. She has a strong track record of aligning people strategy with business priorities, driving large-scale organizational transformation, and building high-performing, scalable teams.

Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Chief of Staff at Incedo Inc., where she worked closely with executive leadership on strategic execution and talent scaling across global operations. Prior to this, she held key leadership roles at Flipkart during its phase of rapid growth, including serving as Chief of Staff to both the Chief People Officer and the Chief Operating Officer.

She began her career at Target India, where she built a strong foundation in human resources and organizational development.

Deepti holds a Bachelor of Technology in Genetic Engineering and a PGDM in Human Resources and Industrial Relations.

About MPS Limited

Founded in 1970, MPS Limited is a global learning and platform solutions company listed on the major stock exchanges in India. MPS partners with leading publishers, learning companies, universities, and professional institutions to design, build, and operate digital learning platforms, content delivery systems, and technology solutions at scale.

The company's integrated capabilities span platform engineering, content technology, and large-scale delivery, serving clients across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Learn more at www.mpslimited.com.

SOURCE MPS Limited