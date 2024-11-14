MPU Delivered a Speech at the 45th American Film Market FlexTV International Forum - "Short Dramas: Where Entertainment Meets the Internet" - Full Coverage by HTTV NEWS L.A.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mega Matrix Inc. ("MPU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MPU), today announced that during the 45th American Film Market (AFM), MPU was invited to participate in the FlexTV International Forum, held in Las Vegas on the afternoon of November 7 (Pacific Standard Time). MPU joined executives and industry experts from various companies and platforms to discuss the theme "Short Dramas: Where Entertainment Meets the Internet." The forum focused on trends in the market, new forms of IP exchange with existing television and film, ways to enter the short drama industry, and new and emerging technology. HTTV NEWS L.A. provided full coverage of the event.

AFM, owned and operated by the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), stood as a premier global event for film acquisition, development, and networking, attracting hundreds of finance, production, sales, and distribution companies, along with thousands of industry professionals each year. With more than $1 billion in distribution and financing deals concluded annually, AFM remained a crucial event for the film industry. FlexTV, operated by MPU, is a leading global streaming platform specializing in short drama. FlexTV's influence in the North American short drama market and its dedication to high-quality, diverse content earned MPU the honor of having the forum named "FlexTV" in its recognition.

During the forum, Chief Strategy Officer of MPU, Songtao Jia, delivered a keynote that highlighted the revolutionary impact of short drama as an emerging entertainment format. Showcasing MPU's most popular short drama Mr. Williams! Madame Is Dying, he illustrated how the short drama model adapted to shorter audience attention spans and vertical viewing trends, and through data analytics, how MPU precisely identified audience preferences, aligning content with viewer demand.

Executives from other short drama platforms and industry leaders further examined the rise of short drama in North America, observing that shifts in internet technology and evolving audience habits were driving a transformation in traditional film and television. With its concise storytelling, the short drama format proved cost-effective and well-suited to the fast-paced modern lifestyle. Localization of short drama emerged as a notable trend in the North American market, even drawing the attention of Hollywood.

Industry experts at the forum discussed the impact of short drama on traditional film and television, recognizing how the format allowed for rapid market testing, financial risk mitigation, and new avenues for creativity and narrative development. This balance between user-generated content and professional production represented not only an industry shift but also a new engagement platform for audiences and creators. Filmmakers were encouraged to treat short drama as an art form while interacting with audiences to understand and meet their needs, exploring innovative content formats that could support the transformation of the film industry.

As the only company listed on the U.S. stock exchange focused exclusively on short drama, MPU led new trends in the pan-entertainment industry with its innovative business model and deep consumer insights. Following this event, MPU anticipated further collaboration with film and television professionals within the short drama industry, shaping the future of pan-entertainment through innovation and partnership.

About Mega Matrix Inc.: Mega Matrix Inc. (NYSE American: MPU) is a holding company and operates FlexTV, a short-video streaming platform and producer of short dramas, through Yuder Pte, Ltd., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mega Matrix Inc. is a Cayman Islands corporation headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit: http://www.megamatrix.io .

