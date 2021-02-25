Mr. Bubble® Celebrates 60 Years; Launches Three New Exciting Bathtime Products

In fact, sleep issues are on the rise. Experts are seeing an uptick in children struggling with falling asleep and waking up during the night due to the impact of COVID on their families and school, according to Medscape .

"Families have had a tough year. Children are always deserving of fun, but particularly now everyone can benefit from more of it. For the past 60 years, Mr. Bubble has represented an easy way for parents to get their kids squeaky clean, and with lots of laughter," says Michelle Hanson, Vice President of Marketing at The Village Company. "Whether its giant bubbles or colorful waterfalls, our goal has always been the same: let Mr. Bubble help you relax and unwind, all while having lots of fun in the tub."

All three new Mr. Bubble products – Calm & Sleep Bubble Bath, Fizzy Tub Colors and Clean Skin 4in1 – are available immediately on mrbubble.com. The trio will also be available at Walmart and Walmart.com on April 10. Additionally, Kroger and Kroger.com will sell the Calm & Sleep Bubble Bath and Fizzy Tub Colors starting April 12.

Mr. Bubble Calm & Sleep Bubble Bath

Formulated with the calming scent blend of lavender, eucalyptus & chamomile, Calm & Sleep Bubble Bath helps prepare kids for a good night's sleep. The moisturizing combination of Aloe and Vitamin E leaves their skin feeling soft and hydrated and kids as well as babies will love playing in the giant, soft bubbles. Parents can feel good about it too as it is dye, paraben and phthalate-free. The 36 oz. bubble bath retails for $4.99.

Mr. Bubble Fizzy Tub Colors

Jazz up plain bath water and make bath time fun and colorful with Fizzy Tub Colors. These fizzy, kid-friendly bath tablets come in an assorted 150 jumbo jar or 9-count packet and include six bright colors for countless bath time memories. Color an entire bath with just one fizzing tablet or practice color mixing by adding additional tablets.

Fun becomes educational when kids select tablets featuring letters A, B and C, encouraging letter recognition. For added sensory play, place any of the six brightly-colored tables of red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple into the special cap on the jumbo jar, add water, and watch as the colorful waterfall fills the tub with streams of vibrant colors. A mixing guide provides tips for pairing colors together to create an entirely new color.

The tablets' gentle, fragrance-free formula is recommended for children ages three and older and contains Bitterguard to discourage consumption. Simply rinse the tub when the fun is done.

The 150-count Jumbo Jar sales for $6.99 and the 9-count packet sells for $1.29, making them the perfect gifts or party favors!

Mr. Bubble Clean Skin 4in1

This product does it all! Create big bubbles and a rich lather with the Mr. Bubble Clean Skin 4in1 Bubble Bath, Body Wash, Shampoo & Conditioner. The extra gentle, hypoallergenic formula has been tested by pediatrications and dermatologists, and is free of dyes & fragrance so even kiddos with the most sensitive skin can enjoy the bubblin' fun. The formula is also infused with soothing Aloe and rich Shea Butter for extra skin nourishment. Ideal for the bath or shower, the convenient, easy-to-use product is the perfect fit for the entire family. The 16-ounce bottle retails for $4.99.

Celebrating 60 years of Bathtime Bliss

Parents and grandparents fondly remember Mr. Bubble and its signature fragrance. The idea for Mr. Bubble began in 1961 in North Dakota when Harold Schafer and the Gold Seal Company found a way to make bubble baths more affordable, moving them from department stores to drug stores.

The original Mr. Bubble formula used powdered bubble flakes that promised to make getting clean almost as much fun as getting dirty. The Mr. Bubble brand has been owned by Twin Cities-based The Village Company since 2008, and the signature bubble bath has been reformulated over the years to create even more bubbles with a gentler formula.

The brand now offers a portfolio of nearly 20 products across bubble bath, body washes, foam soaps and general bath time fun. For more information about products from Mr. Bubble, America's favorite bath-time buddy, please visit mrbubble.com.

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble® , the #1 bubble bath brand in children's bath; Village Naturals Therapy™ bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; Dep® hair gels; La Bella® hair and skincare products; and HALLU® bath and body line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and beauty channels. Visit thevillagecompany.comhttp://www.thevillagecompany.com/ to learn more.

