Mr Gatti's Pizza Achieves Historic Sales and Significantly Expands Territory in First Half of 2023, Setting the Stage for Another Record Year

25 Jul, 2023, 10:33 ET

Legacy Brand Sets Goal to Open 60 New Franchise Locations Across Key Markets by 2026, Capitalizing on Recent Years' Growth Momentum

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain with a rich nostalgic history, ended the first half of 2023 on a high after awarding 16 new franchise agreements in less than six months' time and achieving the biggest spring break sales surge in company history.

Now with 140 total locations open or in development following a streak of steady growth since 2020, Mr Gatti's franchise development highlights from just this year to date include agreements awarded for nine units spanning across Arkansas and Missouri, three units in Louisiana and four units in Texas. Simultaneously, the company experienced a 7% increase in same-store sales and a nearly 11% increase in system-wide sales during spring break season this year when compared to the same time period in 2022.

"Mr Gatti's has been at the top of its game in every aspect lately. We awarded more new franchise agreements in the last three years alone than in at least an entire decade prior, while our sales across our network have been consistently rising… All despite a pandemic and economic downturn," said Jim Phillips, CEO at Mr Gatti's Pizza. "We're certainly on track to continue at this pace and have our sights set on opening at least 60 more new locations between now and the end of 2026. In the meantime, we look forward to supporting our powerhouse franchisees as even our oldest locations continue setting new sales records."

Mr Gatti's credits its network of franchisees as a significant driving force behind the company's continued appeal. Among these franchisees is multi-unit franchisee George Kash, whose Round Rock Mr Gatti's Family Entertainment Center generated more than $225,000 in a single week during spring break 2023. With notable financial success and franchisee longevity exemplified by individuals like Rick Shetler, who celebrates 40 years with the brand this year, the franchise opportunity speaks for itself.

"In my 40 years as the owner of Mr Gatti's of Lake Charles, I've watched this brand persevere and evolve through some of the toughest circumstances and still come out on top," said Shetler. "All the while, I've received unwavering support through my franchising journey. I am confident there's an even brighter future ahead for us."

As Mr Gatti's continues its pursuit of more than doubling the total locations open across the U.S. in the next couple of years, it is actively seeking out prospects with a keen focus on the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest regions.

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first opened its doors as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964. With a move to Austin in 1969 also came a name change, which paid tribute to the wife of founder James Eure's maiden name: Gatti. By the 1970s, the chain was experiencing dramatic growth having introduced the idea of high-quality dining and gaming combined in a single location. Mr Gatti's has become a household name in the markets it serves. James Eure's vision is now represented by more than 140 restaurants open and in development throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S. More information is available at mrgattispizza.com or by calling 817-546-3500.                                                 

