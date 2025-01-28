Mr Gatti's Pizza Reflects a Year of Growth and Community Commitment as Expansion Continues

Beloved pizza chain franchisor celebrates new partnerships, positive system-wide sales, numerous location openings and deals signed in 2024, promising more in 2025

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain with a rich nostalgic history, concluded 2024 with a record 234 locations either open or under development after awarding 39 new franchise agreements in 2024 alone. These franchise development results, combined with a .4% increase in system-wide sales, position the brand at the top of its game heading into the new year.

Additionally in August, Mr Gatti's announced its partnership with Walmart and opened the first 12 locations inside Walmart stores in Texas and Oklahoma in November and December. Another 23 locations are already under construction and are set to begin opening during the first and second quarters of 2025.

"As we continue to grow, our focus remains on delivering a top-notch experience for our guests and strengthening our ties to the communities we serve," said Travis Smith, Executive Vice President of Mr Gatti's Pizza. "Our expansion into new locations and partnerships reflects our commitment to bringing delicious food and fun to families everywhere. We can't wait to welcome even more guests into the Mr Gatti's family."

Top growth highlights from 2024 include returning to key markets across the country, including Fort Worth and Victoria, Texas. Victoria's return surpassed expectations with the restaurant grossing about $200,000 in its first week during its soft opening and totaling over $1,000,000 over its first six weeks making it the franchise's most successful family entertainment center launch in recent history. Simultaneously, the existing network showed strength as 12 franchise owners celebrated more than 30 years with the brand, and the company achieved a 100% franchise renewal rate.

The company's success garnered continued industry attention, earning Mr Gatti's inclusion in top industry rankings such as 2023 and 2024 Nation's Restaurant News' 100 under 100 list and 2023 and 2024 Franchise Times Top 400.

As Mr Gatti's Pizza gears up for another year of growth and success, the brand looks forward to strengthening its community ties and delivering the same exceptional food quality and customer service that has made it a favorite for decades. Looking ahead, Mr Gatti's expects to open 10 new Family Entertainment Centers (FECs) in 2025, with locations returning to new and legacy markets such as Sanford, North Carolina; Portland, Texas; and Big Spring, Texas.

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first opened its doors as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964. With a move to Austin in 1969 also came a name change, which paid tribute to the wife of founder James Eure's maiden name: Gatti. By the 1970s, the chain was experiencing dramatic growth having introduced the idea of high-quality dining and gaming combined in a single location. Mr Gatti's has become a household name in the markets it serves. James Eure's vision is now represented by more than 234 restaurants open and in development throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S. More information is available at mrgattispizza.com or by calling 817-546-3500.

