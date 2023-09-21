Mr Gatti's Pizza Chain Welcomes New Owners to Carry On Legacy of Four Generational Locations

News provided by

Mr Gatti’s Pizza

21 Sep, 2023, 10:49 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain with a rich nostalgic history, announced that four of its established locations will continue their legacies under fresh new ownership as their longtime owners embrace retirement. Taking the reins from these franchise owners who built their respective Mr Gatti's locations into beloved community hubs are Ray Davis and Mark Tabler in Ashland, KY., Eric and Marsha Warren in Corbin, KY., Stacy and Charlotte Willis in Elizabethtown, KY., and Kirk Jefferies in Evansville, Ind.

The outgoing owners, Dan Pyles and Rocky Gibbs of Ashland; Deb Slone, Connie Irick, and Leilani Wright of Corbin; Woody Neel of Elizabethtown, and John Zeidler of Evansville, have been pillars in their respective communities, some of whom have been with the Brand since as early as 1980. From hosting birthday parties to local sports team celebrations, the locations led by these successful entrepreneurs have offered more than just pizza; they've provided a sense of community.

"We're thankful for the strong foundation laid by our outgoing owners and excited for our new franchisees to build on that legacy," said Jim Phillips, CEO at Mr Gatti's Pizza. "As we welcome Ray, Mark, Eric, Marsha, Stacy, Charlotte, and Kirk, we are not only passing the torch but also are reinforcing our commitment to quality and service as we enter a new chapter for Mr Gatti's Pizza."

This succession speaks to the strong franchise community that Mr Gatti's Pizza has built over the years. Each of the outgoing owners expressed confidence in the incoming teams, a sentiment that echoes throughout the franchise network. With the new owners now set to bring their visions and energy to these locations, customers can be reassured that the legacy of great food and community will be in good hands for years to come.

For more information about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise, visit gattispizzafranchise.com

About Mr Gatti's Pizza
Mr Gatti's Pizza, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first opened its doors as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964. With a move to Austin in 1969 also came a name change, which paid tribute to the wife of founder James Eure's maiden name: Gatti. By the 1970s, the chain was experiencing dramatic growth having introduced the idea of high-quality dining and gaming combined in a single location. Mr Gatti's has become a household name in the markets it serves. James Eure's vision is now represented by more than 140 restaurants open and in development throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S. More information is available at mrgattispizza.com or by calling 817-546-3500. 

For more information, contact:
Marcella Winfiele, BizCom Associates,
832-314-8565, [email protected]

SOURCE Mr Gatti’s Pizza

