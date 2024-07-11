Mr Gatti's Pizza Expands Legacy with Walmart, the World's Largest Retailer

Beloved pizza chain to open 92 new locations in Walmart stores across four states, marking largest expansion deal in Mr Gatti's 55-year history

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza is teaming up with Walmart, the world's largest retailer to deliver a taste of home to communities in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Kentucky. This partnership will commence in Q4 2024 with the opening of 12 new locations across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, kicking off a plan to establish a total of 92 Mr Gatti's locations within Walmart stores across four states.

"Driven by the retailer's focus on value and quality, Walmart approached us about a partnership because it recognized Mr Gatti's as a regional favorite with a 55-year legacy of delivering exceptional taste and experiences to our customers," said Jim Phillips, CEO of Mr Gatti's Pizza. "We've been vocal for years now about our ambitious growth goals, and this partnership with Walmart enables us to accelerate our expansion into new areas while continuing to strengthen our presence in familiar communities, bolstering our legacy for long-term success, one slice at a time. We are proud to recognize that Mr Gatti's and Walmart share the same customers, so we believe this is a winning combination to better serve our communities."

The full agreement plans to open multiple locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Kentucky, with intentions to eventually expand into additional Walmart's in other states. This strategic expansion brings Mr Gatti's network to more than 230 locations open or in development, effectively doubling the legacy brand's national footprint and introducing it to new cities and communities.

Mr Gatti's new Walmart locations will feature a new design, offering counter service and seating for customers to enjoy a variety of menu items including pizzas, wings, salads, sandwiches and more. Walmart shoppers can also conveniently order through the Mr Gatti's app and have their food ready by the time they finish shopping. Additionally, these locations will offer delivery services to the surrounding communities.

"We are thrilled to have Mr Gatti's Pizza in our stores to enhance our customers' shopping experience," said Amy White, Senior Manager Business Development at Walmart. "By bringing Mr Gatti's beloved menu into our stores, we can provide even more value and convenience for our shoppers, making it easier for families to enjoy a delicious meal. This collaboration not only aligns with our commitment to offering diverse and high-quality options but also supports our goal of creating a one-stop destination for all our customers' needs. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this partnership will have on our communities."

To learn more about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise opportunities visit https://gattispizzafranchise.com/

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, originally launched as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964, underwent a transformation when it relocated to Austin in 1969. Along with the move came a significant rebranding, adopting the name "Gatti" in homage to the maiden name of founder James Eure's wife. The 1970s marked a period of rapid expansion for the chain, as it pioneered the combination of high-quality dining and entertainment under one roof. Today, Mr Gatti's is a beloved name in the regions it operates, embodying James Eure's vision across more than 230 active and forthcoming locations in Texas and the Southeastern U.S. For more details, visit mrgattispizza.com or contact us at 817-546-3500.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping people save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – through stores, online and mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites across 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide.

Walmart is a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunities. For more information, visit corporate.walmart.com, follow on Facebook at facebook.com/Walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/Walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/Walmart .

SOURCE Mr Gatti’s Pizza