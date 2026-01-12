Mr Gatti's Pizza Kicks Off New Year With Kick'n Chicken Bacon Ranch LTO

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranch lovers, this one is for you!

Mr Gatti's Pizza , the iconic Texas-born pizza and entertainment brand, is introducing The Kick'n Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza for a delicious new taste at a super value in the new year. Available as a limited-time offer, it can be found at participating locations through March 1.

Kick’n Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

This latest addition combines Mr Gatti's famous ranch dressing alongside hearty tender chicken, smoky provolone cheese, crisp bacon, jalapeños, a touch of fresh red onions, and juicy tomatoes for a pizza that is sure to win love from guests.

"The minute we sampled this in our test kitchen, we knew it deserved a big 2026 debut. It's creamy, hearty and full of flavor," said Travis Smith, executive vice president of Mr Gatti's Pizza. "We're blending some serious fan favorites and inviting everyone to get it while it's here."

The Kick'n Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza, like the rest of the menu, also meets appetites for value at just $11.99 for the large size.

With more than 234 locations open or in development across Texas and the Southeastern U.S., Mr Gatti's continues expanding with entrepreneurs operating its proven, family-focused franchise opportunity and offering delicious food for an incredible value.

To learn more about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise opportunities visit, https://gattispizzafranchise.com

About Mr Gatti's Pizza



Mr Gatti's Pizza, originally launched as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964, underwent a transformation when it relocated to Austin in 1969. Along with the move came a significant rebranding, adopting the name "Gatti" in homage to the maiden name of founder James Eure's wife. The 1970s marked a period of rapid expansion for the chain, as it pioneered the combination of high-quality dining and entertainment under one roof. Mr Gatti's Pizza has received several industry awards, including the Nation's Restaurant News 100 Under 100 in 2024 and 2025, Technomic Top 500, Pizza Market Place Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2024 and 2025, ranked No. 8 on the Global Franchise Power List in 2024, and named a Top Brand by Franchise Times Top 400 in 2024. Today, Mr Gatti's is a beloved name in the regions it operates, embodying James Eure's vision across more than 234 active and forthcoming locations in Texas and the Southeastern U.S. For more details, visit mrgattispizza.com or contact us at 817-546-3500.

SOURCE Mr Gatti’s Pizza