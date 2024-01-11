Mr Gatti's Pizza Shares First Look at New Convenience Store Franchise Model

Streamlined, cost-effective model targets expansion in key regions, offering enhanced customer experience and flexible investment options

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain, has expanded its franchise opportunities to include a convenience store option. This innovative approach marks the first expansion of its premium pizza offerings to non-traditional locations.

"In our 55-year history, Mr Gatti's has continually innovated, and our latest model exemplifies this spirit by offering our franchisees enhanced revenue streams and operational flexibility," said Scott McIntosh, vice president of franchise development at Mr Gatti's Pizza. "This new venture attaching our delivery and carryout (DELCO) format to convenience stores allows franchisees to capitalize on a compact, adaptable footprint, catering to today's fast-paced consumer lifestyle with a premium, convenient dining experience. It's a strategic evolution, ensuring our franchise partners not only grow with the brand but also lead the way in the ever-evolving food service industry."

This new franchise model features a smaller, more flexible footprint, including a convenient pickup window designed to elevate the customer experience. This approach streamlines the ordering process, accommodating orders through a window or via the brand's mobile app and online system. Initially, Mr Gatti's strategic franchising efforts for the new concept will focus on Texas and the Southeast, with future expansion plans targeting the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest regions.

Inspired by their stand-alone DELCO models, Mr Gatti's new footprint model offers operators a chance to harness the company's long-standing heritage and tried-and-true menu. The expected investment for this new model ranges from $374,000 to $652,866, mirroring the costs of current DELCO models. Designed for flexibility, the model caters to spaces ranging from 800 to 1,500 square feet, providing franchisees with a versatile and adaptable opportunity in locations including travel centers, airports, amusement parks and more.

The convenience store model is the latest addition to the existing portfolio of franchising opportunities, which includes Family Entertainment Center (FEC) and stand-alone DELCO formats. The company's success with multiple models demonstrates its industry expertise and adaptability, reinforcing its position as an industry leader while upholding its strong brand reputation.

For more information about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise, visit gattispizzafranchise.com

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first opened its doors as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964. With a move to Austin in 1969 also came a name change, which paid tribute to the wife of founder James Eure, whose maiden name was: Gatti. By the 1970s, the chain was experiencing dramatic growth having introduced the idea of high-quality dining and gaming combined in a single location. Mr Gatti's has become a household name in the markets it serves. James Eure's vision is now represented by more than 140 restaurants open and in development throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S. More information is available at mrgattispizza.com or by calling 817-546-3500.

