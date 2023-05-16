Mr Gatti's Pizza Surpasses Fundraising Records, Raising Over $10,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Nostalgic pizza franchise making a difference one slice at a time

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza, known for its beloved all-you-care-to-eat pizza buffet and signature game rooms, raised over $10,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of its month-long annual fundraiser. Top-performing store locations include El Camino, TX, Fredericksburg, TX and Elizabethtown, KY.

Throughout the month of March, customers at participating Mr Gatti's locations had the opportunity to make a big difference with just a small amount of change. Customers were able to donate by rounding up their order total with Mr Gatti pledging to support this cause by matching total donations up to $10,000.

"At Mr Gatti's Pizza, we are proud to have the opportunity to give back to the community and support such an important cause. We are grateful for the generosity of our customers and our team members who made this year's fundraiser a record-breaking success," said Travis Smith, vice president of marketing at Mr Gatti's Pizza. "Together, we can make a real difference in the fight against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases."

Mr Gatti's has had a meaningful partnership with St. Jude for over a decade. Throughout the years, they have made contributions to aid the hospital's relentless efforts. Continued support helps fuel St. Jude's ambitious $11.5 billion, six-year strategic plan, which includes tripling its global investment to reach more than 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year.

For more information about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise, visit gattispizzafranchise.com

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first opened its doors as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964. With a move to Austin in 1969 also came a name change, which paid tribute to the wife of founder James Eure's maiden name: Gatti. By the 1970s, the chain was experiencing dramatic growth having introduced the idea of high-quality dining and gaming combined in a single location. Mr Gatti's has become a household name in the markets we serve. James Eure's vision is now represented by more than 130 restaurants open and in development operating throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S. More information is available at mrgattispizza.com or by calling 817-546-3500.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children.When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok , and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

