Mr Gatti's Projects Major Growth Ahead in 55th Anniversary Year Following Record-Breaking 2023

Paving the path to 200 locations by 2026

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr Gatti's Pizza, the beloved pizza restaurant chain with a rich nostalgic history, concluded 2023 reaching new milestones by awarding 18 franchise agreements, significantly expanding its presence with more than 140 locations either open or under development. These franchise development victories, coupled with the 6% increase in same-store sales and an 8% rise in system-wide sales in 2023, have the brand at the top of its game, as it celebrates its 55th anniversary in 2024.

"We've not only expanded our footprint but fortified our brand presence in the competitive restaurant industry," said Jim Phillips, CEO at Mr Gatti's Pizza. "We're certainly on track to continue at this pace and have our sights set on opening at least 60 more new locations between now and the end of 2026."

The Mr Gatti's growth experienced in 2023 included expansion into key markets across the country including Opelika and Dadeville, Alabama; Fort Worth, Texas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Waco, Texas; and Louisville, Kentucky. Simultaneously, the existing network showed strength as 14 franchise owners celebrated more than 30 years with the brand, and the company achieved a 100% franchise renewal rate.

The company's success did not go unnoticed, earning Mr Gatti's inclusion in top industry rankings such as Nation's Restaurant News '100 under 100 list, Franchise Times Top 400, Pizza Marketplace Top 100 and Global Franchise's Power List.

Following the highs of 2023, Mr Gatti's recently welcomed the new year with an announcement of a new convenience store franchise model suited for spaces ranging from 800 to 1,500 square feet, making it ideal for convenience stores and travel centers and paving the way for new growth opportunities.

Mr Gatti's Pizza is actively seeking fresh franchise partners to expand its footprint, with a focus on underserved markets throughout Texas, Tennessee and the Southeastern region. This strategic initiative is not only growth-centric but is also driven by the brand's desire to nurture the ties that have established Mr Gatti's as a pizza household name. By venturing into new territories and reconnecting with familiar communities, the brand is strengthening its legacy one slice at a time.

For more information about Mr Gatti's Pizza franchise, visit gattispizzafranchise.com

About Mr Gatti's Pizza

Mr Gatti's Pizza, based in Fort Worth, Texas, first opened its doors as The Pizza Place in Stephenville, Texas, in 1964. With a move to Austin in 1969 also came a name change, which paid tribute to the wife of founder James Eure's maiden name: Gatti. By the 1970s, the chain was experiencing dramatic growth having introduced the idea of high-quality dining and gaming combined in a single location. Mr Gatti's has become a household name in the markets it serves. James Eure's vision is now represented by more than 140 restaurants open and in development throughout Texas and the Southeastern U.S. More information is available at mrgattispizza.com or by calling 817-546-3500.

SOURCE Mr Gatti’s Pizza