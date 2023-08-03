MR Guided-HIFU Therapy Dominates Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market: Key Insights by Indication, Region, and End User

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market, Company Profiles, Product Analysis & Recent Development - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts that the global HIFU therapy market will reach US$ 310.5 Million by 2030.

HIFU Therapy - A Non-Invasive Treatment for Malignant Tumors

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) therapy is a medical procedure that employs focused ultrasonic waves to eliminate diseased tissue through ablation. This treatment has been successfully used in clinics to treat various solid malignant tumors, including those in the pancreas, liver, prostate, breast, uterine fibroids, and soft-tissue sarcomas. The market is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing population of cancer patients, demand for minimally invasive treatment procedures, and rising public-private investments. Additionally, advancements in medical technology and its diverse applications in treating uterine fibroids, neurological disorders, and aesthetics have further fueled market growth. However, challenges such as side effects associated with HIFU therapy and the high cost of treatment are restraining market expansion.

Recent Developments

The report highlights recent developments in the HIFU therapy market:

In January 2023 , Sonablate Corp. announced a three-year agreement with HIFU Prostate Services (HPS), the leading provider of minimally invasive HIFU treatment for localized prostate disease. This partnership aims to mobilize Sonablate HIFU devices throughout the HPS nationwide network. In November 2022 , Nomura Holdings, Inc., a Japan -based financial holding company, acquired shares of SONIRE Therapeutics Inc., a company developing a next-generation high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) treatment system.

Key Insights by Imaging Technology, Indication, Region, and End User

The report provides key insights into the HIFU therapy market based on imaging technology, indication, region, and end user.

By Imaging Technology:

Based on imaging technology, the HIFU market is segmented into Ultrasound- HIFU therapy and Magnetic resonance guided- HIFU therapy. Among them MR guided- HIFU therapy segment dominates the market backed by increasing product approvals by regulatory authorities.

By Indication:

The oncology segment dominates the global HIFU therapy market, owing to increase in the use of HIFU devices for the treatment of various cancer types. In oncology, prostate cancer application dominates the high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market.

Uterine fibroids application is anticipated to grow with the highest rate over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids among women across the world and rising patients' preference for minimally invasive procedures are the major factors expected to drive the market.

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to drive the market over the forecast period, as HIFU therapy is used in the management of neurological disorders.

The demand for HIFU therapy for anti-aging treatments is increasing as consumers seek treatments with minimal downtime and risks. The aging population and growing middle-class population in developing countries are driving the market for anti-aging treatments.

By Region:

North America is the leading revenue contributor to the global HIFU therapy market followed by Europe , owing to high adoption rate of HIFU devices in these regions.

is the leading revenue contributor to the global HIFU therapy market followed by , owing to high adoption rate of HIFU devices in these regions. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, due to increase in disposable income; surge in research, development, & innovation activities; and rise in awareness towards HIFU therapy devices.

By End User:

Based on end user, the hospitals segment dominates the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy market, owing to increasing use of HIFU therapy devices in the hospitals for the treatment of various conditions such as cancers, uterine fibroids, and others.

Dermatology clinics is gaining popularity in the global HIFU therapy market, owing to increasing use of HIFU therapy devices in these clinics for various conditions including anti-aging treatment, skin laxity and tightening and others.

Company Profiles

The report offers profiles of key companies in the HIFU therapy market, including:

EDAP TMS

Haifu Medical

Sonablate Corp. (Formerly SonaCare Medical)

innoMedicus

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

Insightec

Alpinion Medical Systems

FUS Instruments

Theraclion

Image Guided Therapy

Eye Tech Care

Koninklijke Philips NV

Profound Medical Corp.

Promedica Bioelectronics

Shenzhen Wikkon

Sonic Concepts

Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.

Verasonics

Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co., Ltd

EpiSonica

The "Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market" report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market, enabling industry stakeholders, investors, and businesses to make informed decisions and strategies based on forecasted trends and market data.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3k4r8b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets