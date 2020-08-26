Mr. Li Chaoyang, Chairman of Vinda International Holdings Named Asian CEO of the Year by Fastmarkets RISI

SHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastmarkets RISI, the definitive source of commodity data and insights for the forest products industry, has announced that Li Chaowang, founder and Chairman of Vinda International Holdings has been named Fastmarkets RISI Asian CEO of the Year. The Award will be presented at the 21st Annual Fastmarkets RISI Asian Conference, which will be held at the Marriott Hotel City Centre in Shanghai on September 23, 2020, as well as virtually September 24-25th for international attendees.

The Asian CEO of the Year is nominated by a group of independent judges, comprised of investment analysts and portfolio managers covering the Asian global pulp and paper industry.

Amongst the reasons cited for Mr. Li's win, one analyst commented "Vinda has expanded systematically with reasonable steps and built mills where demand growth has been."

In addition, analysts also noted Vinda's brand management strategies with a focus on premium portfolio and strong position in e-commerce channels as key drivers behind the company's sustainable growth and resilient profitability in an increasingly competitive and challenging industry.

Founded in 1985, Vinda has evolved into a leading tissue and personal care products company in China as well as in other key Asian markets. Its stellar performance attracted SCA, which became its majority shareholder in late 2013. In the following six years, Vinda's total revenue doubled from HK$8 billion ($1 billion) to HK$16 billion while its tissue business' income expanded from HK$7.87 billion to HK$13.25 billion, far exceeding the overall growth rate in the Chinese market.

This year, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vinda delivered robust performance with its net profit growing 107.5% to HK$913 million in the six months ended June 30.

When notified of his win, Mr. Li stated: "I appreciate the recognition of Fastmarkets RISI. Vinda is committed to fulfilling consumers' demand for healthy lifestyle. Upon its establishment, Vinda is a pioneer in using 100% virgin wood pulp to produce tissue products, it is now also a leader in market share. Now we are heading towards our goal to be a leading hygiene company in Asia, and I have full confidence in the future of Asia market. Last but not least, Vinda aims to become consumers' first choice for household hygiene products. Thank you! "

About Li Chaoyang:

Mr. Li Chaowang is the founder of Vinda Group and is the Chairman of the Board of Vinda International. He was honored with the "Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2011 China". Mr. Li has over 35 years of experience in household tissue industry. He spearheads overall corporate development and strategic planning of the Group and has unique insight in corporate sustainability and business strategic management. Mr. Li adheres to the philosophy to provide high-quality products for consumers. Under the leadership of Mr. Li, Vinda has evolved into a leading hygiene company in Asia listed in Hong Kong.

For more information about the Fastmarkets RISI Asian Conference, click here.

About Vinda Group

Founded in 1985, Vinda is committed to the philosophy of "Healthy Lifestyle Starts with Vinda" and has striven to provide high quality hygiene products and services. Today, Vinda runs four core business segments, namely tissue, incontinence care, feminine care and baby care under key brands Vinda, Tempo, Tork, TENA, Dr. P, Libresse, Libero and Drypers. In 2014, Vinda integrated SCA's tissue and personal care businesses in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR China and Macau SAR China, which marks a milestone for company development. In 2016, Vinda incorporated SCA's* business in Malaysia, Taiwan China and South Korea into Vinda. Vinda aims to be a leading hygiene company in Asia.

Vinda has a total of 14 state-of-the-art production bases. Vinda went public on the main board of the stock exchange of Hong Kong SAR in 2007 (stock code:3331). In 2017, Vinda has been selected as a constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. In 2019, Vinda was included in Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Greater Bay Area Index Series, MSCI Global Standard Indexes and MSCI China All Shares Index.

* SCA Group (the hygiene unit of which has been spun off and become Essity Group)

Vinda's mission is to provide high-quality hygiene products and services. They also state their vision is to become consumers' first choice for household hygiene products and are guided by their core principals of sustainability, innovation, professionalism and integrity.



About Fastmarkets RISI

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics and events organization for global commodities markets, including the forest products sector, as Fastmarkets RISI. Businesses working in the pulp and paper, packaging, wood products, timber, biomass, tissue, and nonwovens markets use Fastmarkets RISI data and insights to benchmark prices, settle contracts and inform their strategies worldwide. Along with objective price reporting and industry data, Fastmarkets RISI provides forecasts, analysis, conferences and consulting services to stakeholders throughout the forest products supply chain.

About Fastmarkets

Fastmarkets is the leading price reporting, analytics & events organization for the global metals, industrial minerals and forest products markets. It operates within Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Fastmarkets' core activity in pricing drives transactions in commodities markets around the world and is complemented by news, industry data, analysis, conferences and insight services. Fastmarkets includes brands such as Fastmarkets MB and Fastmarkets AMM (previously known as Metal Bulletin and American Metal Market, respectively), Fastmarkets RISI and Fastmarkets FOEX. Its main offices are in London, New York, Boston, Brussels, Helsinki, São Paulo, Shanghai, Beijing and Singapore. Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250 share index. It is a leading international business-to-business information group focused primarily on the global banking, asset management and commodities sectors.

SOURCE Fastmarkets

Related Links

https://www.fastmarkets.com/

