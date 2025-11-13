Mr Whippy Orders Starfrost Cooling System for New Production Line Ahead of Major Product Launch

The iconic brand Mr Whippy has partnered with Starfrost to equip its new production line with a state-of-the-art cooling system, marking a significant milestone in preparation for its upcoming product launch in Summer 2026.

SUFFOLK, United Kingdom, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a multimillion-pound investment in its new Sheffield-based production facility, Mr Whippy has ordered a fully automated, precision-engineered cooling system from Starfrost as it prepares to expand its product portfolio to include premium doughnut products. The Helix spiral cooling system is designed for precise temperature control and rapid, uniform cooling, ensuring that the company's new bakery range consistently meets the highest quality standards.

Mr Whippy logo

As part of the project, Star Refrigeration, the parent company of Starfrost, will supply a CO₂ refrigeration plant, providing a fully integrated turnkey package. The refrigeration system is designed to optimise energy efficiency and performance throughout the year, while CO₂, as a natural refrigerant, aligns with Mr Whippy's sustainability goals by offering a low-carbon, future-proof solution.

This capital investment represents a key component of Mr Whippy's strategy to maintain product consistency and operational efficiency across its new production line.

Michael Jackson, CEO of Mr Whippy, commented:

"We chose Starfrost for their exceptional reputation in cooling technology across the food industry. Our commitment to delivering the highest quality to our customers is at the heart of everything we do­­—and Starfrost not only understands this mission but shares our passion. The new system will enable us to achieve optimal cooling performance for our bakery products, ensuring consistency, freshness, and reliability from start to finish. We've invested in world-class technology for our new facility, and with Starfrost on board, we're confident this production line will set a new benchmark for quality and innovation."

This upcoming investment underscores Mr Whippy's commitment to innovation and diversification, supporting the company's strategy to broaden its product portfolio and enhance production capabilities. With Starfrost's advanced cooling technology, Mr Whippy is set to make a major impact with its upcoming bakery product launch in 2026.

SOURCE Starfrost