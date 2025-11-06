Starfrost Supports Leading European Bakery's Global Expansion with Fifth Spiral Freezer Installation

With the addition of this new Helix Spiral Freezer, Starfrost's systems now freeze a total of 68 tonnes of bakery products every day across Mantinga's production sites. The latest spiral freezing system is specifically designed to freeze over 1 million garlic bread baguettes each week, ensuring the bakery can meet the increasing demand for premium frozen products.

Kęstutis Košuba, Engineering Manager at Mantinga said:

"Our latest spiral freezer from Starfrost marks another significant advancement in automating and optimising our freezing process. Over ten years ago, we first partnered with Starfrost to transition from manual IQF blast freezers. The success of that initial project led to further installations as we scaled our operations. Starfrost's ongoing support and expertise have been invaluable throughout our growth."

"Today, we depend on five high-performance, energy-efficient spiral freezers from Starfrost, all of which play an essential role in supporting our global expansion. Their functionality fully meets the needs of our production, and we can count on their reliability and durability."

Jonathan Fox, Global Sales Manager at Starfrost commented:

"Our team worked closely with Mantinga to design a system that aligns with their production goals and specifications. We are proud to be part of their journey and to support their continued success and global growth. We understand how important flexibility and reliability are in the competitive food production industry and we are pleased to help Mantinga continue to set the standard for quality in the premium frozen bakery market."

Designed with a fully customised layout to suit Mantinga's production facility, the spiral freezer features vertical airflow technology that delivers precise temperature control and consistently high product quality. Operating 24 hours a day, the system ensures rapid and uniform freezing while maintaining efficiency and reliability—supporting Mantinga's commitment to continuous, high-volume production.

The freezer is part of a wider investment by Mantinga to increase production flexibility and cater to international markets. With five custom-engineered spiral freezers now in operation across Mantinga's production sites in Lithuania, the bakery is well positioned to strengthen its presence in the premium frozen bakery sector.

About Starfrost

Starfrost designs and manufactures advanced freezing and chilling systems for the global food industry. With over 40 years of experience, Starfrost provides custom cooling solutions that enhance efficiency, product quality, and sustainability. Its portfolio includes spiral, impingement, and IQF (Individual Quick Freezing) systems, all built for long-term performance and reliability.

SOURCE Starfrost