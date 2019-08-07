MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Worth $5.6 Billion by 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market size is expected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of brain tumors & other nervous system disorders and increasing adoption of minimally invasive neurosurgeries are some of the factors anticipated to boost growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Accessories segment dominated the market in 2018. This can be attributed to increasing number of patients suffering from brain tumors, followed by benign tumors.

Hospitals segment dominated the market in 2018 with highest share owing to high prevalence of malignant tumors in central nervous system and increase in geriatric population.

North America dominated the mri-guided neurosurgical ablation market with highest revenue share in 2018 owing to increase in awareness about minimally invasive neurosurgeries and availability of skilled neurosurgeons.

Some of the key players are launching technologically advanced products and signing partnership agreements to gain competitive advantage in the industry. For instance, in January 2018 , INSIGHTEC signed an agreement with VirginiaTech Carilion Research Institute (VTCRI) for developing MRI-guided noninvasive treatments.

Read 165 page research report with TOC on "MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Radiofrequency Ablation Systems, Laser Ablation Systems), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mri-guided-neurosurgical-ablation-market

Increasing number of patients suffering from brain tumor is one of the factors expected to drive growth. Brain tumors can also spread to other sites in the brain (secondary or metastatic). Each type of cancer has its own treatment, biology, and prognosis. Similarly, brain cancer also has certain risk factors, which occurs due to abnormal growth of cells. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2016, 1,65,813 people were living with brain cancer in the U.S. and in 2019, it is estimated that 17,760 people are expected to die due to brain cancer.

Technological advancements are also expected to aid market growth. For instance, Medtronic developed a Visualase MRI-guided laser ablation device that monitors tissue ablation in real time. It has the smallest laser catheter with a diameter of 1.65 mm, which results in a smaller incision, helping patients recover faster. It uses laser technology to destroy unwanted soft tissues. Hence, rising number of minimally invasive procedures is expected to aid growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the MRI-guided neurosurgical ablation market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

MRI-guided Radiofrequency Ablation Systems



MRI-guided laser Ablation Systems



MRI-guided Focused Ultrasound Systems



Accessories

MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

MRI-guided Neurosurgical Ablation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Italy





France





Spain





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





Singapore



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





UAE

Find more research reports onMedical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market – A person suffers by a stroke when insufficient blood flow results in cell death. Strokes are of two types, ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic is due to lack of blood flow and hemorrhagic is due to internal bleeding.

A person suffers by a stroke when insufficient blood flow results in cell death. Strokes are of two types, ischemic and hemorrhagic. Ischemic is due to lack of blood flow and hemorrhagic is due to internal bleeding. Fetal Monitoring Analysis Market – Increasing prevalence of cardio pulmonary diseases, technological advancement such as non invasive surgeries, increasing government and non-government initiatives for maternal & fetal health over the world.

Increasing prevalence of cardio pulmonary diseases, technological advancement such as non invasive surgeries, increasing government and non-government initiatives for maternal & fetal health over the world. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market – The global blood glucose monitoring devices market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period owing to rising prevalence of diabetes and increase in adoption of continuous sugar surveillance systems.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.