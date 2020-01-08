MRI Software acquires Lindsey Software to bolster its industry-leading public housing property management and compliance solutions

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, today announced the acquisition of Lindsey Software, a leading provider of property management software and services for public and affordable housing organizations in the United States. Lindsey's comprehensive suite of software and services, designed to help housing agencies optimize operational and administrative processes and fulfill government compliance requirements, will further extend MRI's existing public housing capabilities to better serve the industry.

MRI's acquisition of Lindsey broadens the reach of its public housing software to provide the industry's most complete range of applications purpose-built for housing agencies, while adding specialist accounting services to its offering. Lindsey's cloud-based solution allows property managers to manage tenant payments, maintenance workflows, applications, and communications. In addition, Lindsey's tenant and employee screening solution is designed specifically for the needs of public housing authorities. Lindsey's accounting services assist housing agencies in ensuring financial and regulatory compliance with required Housing and Urban Development (HUD) financial reports as well as a variety of other regulatory requirements.

"Acquiring Lindsey enhances our already extensive public housing offering and represents another important milestone in our goal of providing world-class technology and services that cover the full range of needs for organizations operating in the sector," says David Carner, Senior Vice President of Residential Solutions at MRI Software. "Lindsey has been serving the public housing industry for 60 years, and their solutions are being used by more than 700 public housing authorities across the United States, making them a great addition to MRI. With Lindsey's industry-leading mobile applications and screening and accounting services, we'll be able to provide public housing authorities with even more tools to better serve their customers."

"We are excited to be joining MRI and providing our clients with more capabilities and options for running their organizations than ever before," John Lindsey, Chief Executive Officer at Lindsey Software, says. "MRI and Lindsey share a commitment to innovation, and both our companies believe in an open and connected approach to software. MRI has invested significantly in innovation for the public and affordable housing markets – bringing much-needed modernization to a sector that historically has been underserved by property management software providers. Lindsey clients will continue to have access to our experience and expertise while also benefitting from MRI's state-of-the-art new solutions and extensive partner network, enjoying even more flexibility and choice."

Located in Little Rock, Arkansas, Lindsey offers property management solutions designed to ease the workload of public housing managers. For tenants, its software allows 24/7 mobile access and up-to-date tracking of the status of the application process, resident maintenance requests and online rental payments. For housing managers, that means tenants are able to interact around the clock about the things they care most about, without staff having to be personally available.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses – from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organizations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Hugh Filman, Zoe Mumba or PJ Chou

mri@platformcomms.com

+44 20-7486-4900

Rachel Antman

rachel@saygency.com

+1 212-362-5837

SOURCE MRI Software

Related Links

http://mrisoftware.com

