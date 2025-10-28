MRI Software Receives IDC's 2025 SaaS CSAT Award for Facilities Management

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, has been recognized with the 2025 SaaS Facilities Management Customer Satisfaction Award from the International Data Corporation (IDC).

The award is based on the results of IDC's 2025 SaaS Path Survey, in which MRI's facilities management solution suite placed in the highest-scoring group for vendors serving the facilities management application market. Survey respondents gave MRI high rankings on brand trust, user experience, features and functionality, frequency of new feature releases, roadmap visibility, industry specialization, and data management capabilities.

MRI's facilities management solutions are used by more than 4,500 customers representing over 2 million users—including owners, operators, and occupiers—to manage locations, contracts, and operations across spaces and assets.

"Customer success is at the heart of MRI's product strategy, and that's why we prioritize customer feedback, whether it's through surveys, advisory boards, or direct engagement at roadshows and industry events," says Patrick Ghilani, CEO of MRI Software. "Receiving the IDC Award is a powerful endorsement that our solutions are truly making a difference for facility managers worldwide."

Despite widespread job satisfaction, FMs are facing many challenges. Earlier this year, MRI published the findings of its Voice of the Facility Manager report, which surveyed hundreds of FMs across North America, EMEA, and APAC. In each region, the results showed that FM workloads and responsibilities have increased, but budgets haven't. "Our technology helps bridge that gap, and that's why our FM suite is one of the fastest-growing product lines across our portfolio," concluded Ghilani.

IDC's customer satisfaction award program, the CSAT Awards, recognizes the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendors in each application market who receive the highest customer satisfaction scores based on IDC's SaaS Path survey. SaaS Path is a global survey of approximately 2,900 organizations across all geographic regions and company sizes, where customers are asked to rate their vendor on more than 20 different customer satisfaction metrics.

